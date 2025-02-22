How to decorate with plants a balcony or terrace from scratch: the keys of an expert

Imagine going to your balcony and find a garden piece made by you where to relax your view and enjoy your plants. Regardless of whether your space is large or small, with the appropriate elements, you can transform any soulless corner into a small garden. If you have always wanted to have plants at home but you do not know where to start, here we leave you a guide to make it come true, step by step and without headaches that make you throw in the towel in the first month.

The three most common mistakes we commit by filling our balconies, patios or terraces with plants

Planning: The key to success

Before running to buy plants and pots, hold for a moment. You already know well from experience. It is not the same to have a lot of accumulated plants without too much rigor than a balcony or landscaped, well -designed and that is the envy of your neighbors and visits. Ask yourself first:

● What kind of space do I want? A relax corner to simply take breakfast, an urban garden where to grow your own salads or a corner with a lot of personality and full of flowers.

● How much light does the space receive? The orientation will determine which plants will prosper better.

● What weather do I have? If your area is windy, cold or very warm, you will need to choose resistant and adapted species.

A good idea to make a purchase list to go to the nursery or make a folder with a list of desires on Pinterest with the photos of your chosen plants. Taking with you a list of what you really need to not let yourself be dragged by impulsive purchases will save you money and many problems later.

Pots and containers: the base of your landscaped space

The pots are not only the best option to have plants in small spaces, but they give that extra decorative point that looks so well. To start, something happens if the plants grow in your original pot? Of course not. The substrate with which they come is prepared so that they do not lack anything in the first months. Of course, once they are established and begin to grow they will need to move to a new house. After all, the roots also grow and the plant will require a little more substrate and nutrients.

And what size will I choose? The quick response is immediately higher than that of the original pot, so you will not fail. If you have to do it in a much more big, simply water in the area where the plant is and do not wallow the whole substrate, since it will not dry well and can carry you problems. That is the size, make sure they have good drainage and choose suitable materials for your climate and style. Here are some clues:

Mata pots: They are ideal for plants that require good perspiration, such as cactus and succulents. However, they tend to dry faster, so it may not be the best option in very hot climates.

Mata pots: They are ideal for plants that require good perspiration, such as cactus and succulents. However, they tend to dry faster, so it may not be the best option in very hot climates. Plastic pots: they are light, they retain moisture and there is a wide variety of colors and shapes. Perfect for those who seek ease of handling and low maintenance.

Metal pots: They provide a more modern and industrial air, but they can heat the sun a lot, affecting the roots of the plants. They are better for areas with well -lit shadow or interiors.

Wood pots: Ideal if you are looking for a rustic and natural appearance. They maintain moisture better, but need periodic treatments to prevent them from deteriorating with moisture.

For very small spaces, take advantage of vertical or hanging gardeners, ideal to optimize square meters and give a more dynamic visual effect.





Choice of plants

Here is a lot of cloth to cut and we have given you advice for you to choose the most suitable plants for your concrete corner, be it a balcony, patio or terrace. If you want an easy garden to maintain, opt for plants adapted to your climate and light level. Some suggestions regarding light:

For sunny balconies: Sun loving plants such as cactus, flower plants and aromatic such as lavender, geraniums, succulent and rosemary. They are resistant and require little irrigation.

For shadow or semi -shade: those that have a more tropical style such as ferns, Dracaenas or begonias, for example. They prosper very well with indirect light.





And regarding the style, if you want to give your minijardín an extra touch, check them out:

Minimalist: few well -organized species, uniform pots and neutral colors. The idea is to use some water and elements such as large stones that refer to that Zen aesthetic.

Mediterranean: style that meets the conditions of low rainfall, heat, absence of frosts in winter and above all, a lot of species.

Tropical: a garden full of the plants you see in the forests of tropical countries: ferns, palm trees, monsteras and a touch of exotic colors. Moisture, controlled temperature and indirect light are its premises.

When is the time to prune a plant to grow more in spring? An expert answers



Final details: a touch in the decoration

It is interesting that your minijardín is not only functional, but also a cozy space with a lot of personality. The key is in the details: small elements that add style effortlessly and make your balcony feel unique. Add cushions with natural prints, fiber baskets, some atmosphere or even a small sculpture can make a difference and give it that special air that will not want to get out of there.