Adding series and movies, dozens of titles are released every week. Internet applications are becoming essential to keep up with this rate of innovation. Portals like Filmaffinity, Letterboxd, or JustWatch give us clues in the form of stars, green traffic lights, or even scores from 1 to 10.

In this episode of the podcast ‘La mirada encendido’ we reflect on the advantages of these popular recommendations but also on their dangers. We do it with three protagonists. First we spoke with Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, director of ‘Cinco lobitos’, the great favorite to win the Goya for Best New Director. In the networks you can find a lot of praise for the film, but also the occasional reproach. We read them to her live and she answers them herself.

Then we will meet Pablo Kurt, co-founder of Filmaffinity, a recommendation and rating website through which more than half a million Spaniards pass every day. Finally, we will listen to Néstor Juez, a movie buff who loves the statistics offered on these pages. Even so, when leaving the cinema, he continues to preserve a much more analog tradition…

