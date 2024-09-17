Imagine that you check your account statement and a purchase of hundreds or thousands of pesos appears that you have no idea about. In this case, you would be facing a unrecognized chargewhich refers to a financial transaction that appears on your account statement and that you do not identify as made by you.

This type of movement can originate for various reasons, such as errors in payment systems of the shops, c Purchases that you actually made but forgot or even Fraudulent activity on your account.

If you detect an unrecognized charge In your credit card transactions, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) suggests not paying the fee and proceeding with a formal clarification process with the corresponding banking institution.

The unrecognized charges on your credit card can be a stressful experience. However, Condusef provides a series of steps that you can follow to resolve this situation effectively. Some of these recommendations are the following:

How to deal with unrecognized charges on your credit card: Condusef’s advice. | Photo: Debate

1. Check your account statement

The first step is to review your statement. Make sure you identify all the charges and check to see if you really do not recognize them. This will allow you to have a solid foundation to start the claim process.

2. Contact your bank

Once you have identified the unrecognized charges, the next step is Contact your bankMost financial institutions have 24-hour customer service lines. Explain the situation and provide all necessary details.

3. File a formal complaint

After contacting your bank, it is important to submit a formal complaintThis usually involves filling out a form and providing evidence of the unrecognized charges. Be sure to follow all instructions provided by your bank.

4. Monitor your account

While your claim is being processed, it is crucial to continue monitoring your account. This will allow you to spot any other unrecognized charges and take immediate action.

5. Go to Condusef

If your bank does not resolve the situation to your satisfaction, you can go to the CondusefThis institution offers advice and support to resolve disputes with financial institutions. You can submit your case online or in person.

6. Keep detailed records

It is essential to maintain detailed records of all your communications with the bank and Condusef. This includes emails, letters, and any other relevant documentation. These records can be useful if you need to escalate the situation.

7. Consider changing banks

If you experience unrecognized charges on a recurring basis, it may be a sign that your bank is not adequately protecting your financial information. In this case, consider changing banks to better protect your personal finances.

8. Educate your family

In addition to all of the above, educate your family about the importance of Review account statements regularly and how to act in the event of unrecognized charges. Prevention is one of the best ways to protect your personal finances.