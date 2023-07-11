The smaller they are, the less they adapt to high temperatures. Thermoregulation, the biological mechanism responsible for maintaining a constant core body temperature, is developing in young children. For this reason, they are among the subjects most at risk of hyperthermia. The Italian Society of Neonatology has drawn up a handbook with advice to keep in mind throughout the summer, especially when temperatures are high.
