Elena P. had been in therapy with the same psychologist for several years. She had gone to her to work on some issues that were bothering her at the moment and to acquire tools to manage them. They worked mainly from the cognitive-behavioral perspective, one of the most studied therapies that links thought and behavior. However, she says, one day she suggested “investigating some emotions that were repeated, exploring where and when they came from.” In the sessions that Alberto Ruiz (Madrid, 38 years old) works with his psychologist, they also address common responses to situations that generate great stress. He discovered that what caused this were not great traumas, but moments experienced in childhood that he did not remember. “I ended up connecting situations, discovering who had caused me that stress,” explains Ruiz.

In both patients, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDRa type of psychotherapeutic approach to reprocessing traumatic events endorsed since 2013 by the World Health Organization (WHO). As experts point out, these types of events that occurred in the past and that have not been processed correctly in our brain have a great impact on the present, significantly affecting our relationships. In addition to EMDR, there are other types of therapies with the same purpose.

In the 1980s, American psychologist Francine Shapiro discovered that voluntary side-to-side eye movements reduced negative emotions associated with her own memories of painful episodes. The technique was tested on patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, such as Vietnam War veterans and victims of sexual abuse. Years later, a clinical protocol was established.

Vicente Alcántara, a general health psychologist and EMDR consultant, explains how the therapy works: “While the patient is making eye movements (or any other bilateral stimulation of the brain), parts of the traumatic memory or other memories come to mind.” Bilateral stimulation facilitates the connection between the two cerebral hemispheres, achieving the processing of information and the reduction of emotional burden. It can also be done through listening, or kinesthesia (hitting the patient’s hands or shoulders). “We take the memory that causes this discomfort because it had been stored in the wrong drawer, we reprocess it and then we desensitise it with this therapy, that is, we store it in the correct drawer of our brain. The memory is still there, but it no longer hurts,” gives the example of the psychologist with a private practice in Palma.

Elena P. confesses that during the first EMDR sessions she had a hard time connecting with the emotions that were being worked on in the consultation. “I was a bit dissociated from certain situations in my life and I think that is why I was not able to visualize a specific image in a painful moment,” she says. She adds that, as the therapy progressed, these difficulties disappeared: “I managed to locate what it was that triggered certain emotions in me and that was repeated so much in my life.”

“Trauma is an isolated event in memory, but life goes on. That means that it will haunt us in the present, creating difficulties for us in various ways,” Alcántara clarifies. In psychotherapy, complex traumas are distinguished – those situations in which the person feared for their life, such as a traffic accident, a catastrophe or an assault – from simple traumas, which are those events that occur repeatedly, such as bullying, fights at home, emotional absence, demands, criticism, invalidation…

Psychologist Marta Segrelles explains that, although in theory they are differentiated, in therapy they often find that “simple and complex traumas go hand in hand.” The therapist with a psychological office in Barcelona explains that in addition to EMDR there are other therapies that have been tested for trauma reprocessing, such as somatic or sensorimotor therapy, or Internal Family Systems. Segrelles addresses precisely the traumas that occur in emotional bonds and that produce dysfunctions in attachment. She works through an integrative therapy of several of these currents to repair these dysfunctional ways of relating and regulate the nervous system.

An emotional journey that you have to be prepared for

Delving into the past has an emotional cost, as Elena P. says: “At first I came out very shaken with an emotional hangover that lasted for days.” Alberto Ruiz describes it this way: “Connecting those emotions and situations is like having a second chance to face them in a different way.”

However, as Segrelles explains, the work of repairing trauma is not about going back to square one and pretending that what altered our system never happened. “What is expected is that this wound becomes a scar. Something that is often repeated on these occasions is the feeling of being trapped, that something is overwhelming us, and this indicates that there are some emotional aspects that we have not been able to acquire when we had to do so and we will need to acquire them later,” adds the psychologist, who also warns that this type of psychotherapeutic approach to trauma cannot always be carried out. “There are times when the person becomes aware of the consequences that the trauma has left them, they want to repair it quickly, and sometimes this process is slower than we would like, also because sometimes we have to listen to the rhythms and know if we are really prepared or not to address an issue,” explains the psychologist. “In order to repair trauma, it is necessary to have a certain security in the present,” she adds.

Elena P. is grateful for the self-knowledge she has acquired through this type of psychotherapeutic approach. “It has allowed me to become aware of previous situations that I had normalised, but which in reality had been painful or traumatic. Through this awareness, I can identify certain situations and manage the emotions they produce in me in a much healthier way,” she says. Ruiz also agrees on the benefits of addressing emotions related to trauma. “It allows me to be more benevolent with myself, not to run away from my own emotions,” she says.