This record-breaking flu usually manifests itself with: fever sudden onset (even high)chills, headache, body aches, loss of appetite and respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, nasal congestion. On the other hand, vomiting and diarrhea are observed in infants. These are symptoms similar to those of other infectious diseases (for example Covid), so the advice of doctors is to consult your trusted pediatrician.
December 10, 2022 | 09:55
