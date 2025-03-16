Many times insomnia It is a symptom of a restless mind or the expression of inappropriate habits that alter the quality of rest. Learn to calm the mind and detect which are the main factors that affect us will be part of a healing ritual. He … dream It is the invisible pillar that sustains our mental health, emotional and physical. Today, science has shown us that it is much more than a simple break; It is an essential process for our mind and our body. The deep and repairing sleep is a complex process in which the brain organizes and processes memories, information and Emotions. It is the stage in which the brain participates in cell repair and growth, as well as in the elimination of accumulated toxins. It is during sleep when our energies are renewed. However, sleep quality can be affected by multiple internal and external factors.

Some of the most common causes are stress and the anxietyExposure to screens and blue light, irregular schedules of sleep, inappropriate food such as caffeine consumption, alcohol or copious meals before sleeping. To improve the Sleep qualityIt is key to identify what factors are affecting rest and make changes in daily habits. And since I want to offer you tools to get a deep and repairing sleep, I share some answers to these problems.

How to increase sleep quality

Tools to create a good habit that facilitates the conciliation and quality of our dream:

–Create a night routine: Your brain works with rhythms and habits. If you follow a ritual every night before going to sleep, such as reading, meditating or reducing exposure to screens, you will send clear signals to the body that it is time to rest.

–Regulates the light and temperature of your room: It is important that you take care of exposure to artificial light before sleeping since it can inhibit melatonin production. Therefore, keep in mind and create a warm and cozy atmosphere. This simple gesture will help your body relax naturally.

–Manages stress and anxiety: Many times, insomnia is the voice of a restless mind. Apply in the techniques that facilitate the process of calm and relaxation, such as deep breathing, meditation or reflexive writing. Surely they can help you release thoughts, preventing concern from revealing you.

–Connect with the inner calm: Your mind and body need to feel safe to surrender to rest. At this point, it is where meditation plays an essential role when guided by a state of deep relaxation that allows you to release the tensions of the day and open yourself to the repairing rest.

Video.

Meditation to get a repairing dream.



Bethlehem Colomina





Tonight, before closing your eyes, give yourself permission to rest fully. Let the breathing become soft, that each exhalation takes the weight of day. Imagine that you immerse yourself in a calm ocean, where every cell of your body is restored with each inhalation. Get over him and allow the night to do his healing work. And if you want to start training it, I share a guided meditation in which I will accompany you for seven minutes on this path.

Hopefully it is useful and have a happy night.

