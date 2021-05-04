The incorporation of emojis and stickers they provided the user with WhatsApp a new form of communication on the platform. To the ability to download all kinds of designs and store them in the messenger’s library was also added the possibility of create them with your cell phone in a simple way.

The possibility of designing emojis with your face It is enabled by default on iPhone and Samsung brand devices with its Animojis and AR Emojis functions, respectively.

In each of the devices, regardless of the brand, you must perform the same procedure: open WhatsApp and enter any chat or group.

In the conversation, when activating the keyboard, you will observe three dots in the options bar. When you press the button and an option will open to be able to add your virtual image in the form of an emoji.

From the keyboard configuration panel you can access the function to create WhatsApp stickers.

To start sharing your animated emoji, all you have to do is scan your face With the AR Emoji (Samsung) or Animoji (iPhone) function and voila: you will have already created various designs with your face in an easy way.

Ar Emojis, Samsung’s option. On iPhones they appear as Animojis.

At the time of finishing the procedure, on your keyboard there will be a dedicated option to use the new emojis in WhatsApp.

The Ar Emojis allow you to create various virtual designs of the user to share it on WhatsApp.

If you do not have cell phones from these brands, you can use the traditional app Memoji or Bitmoji, which is completely free to download on Google Play, and allows us to create our virtual version.

Sticker.ly’s animated stickers

Another option to give your stamp to the conversations is through stickers, those animated designs that are usually shared mostly in groups and can even be downloaded from WhatsApp.

The Sticker.ly website or its version in the form of a free app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store, allows you to create all kinds of designs and share them among millions of users who use the messenger.

Sticker.ly is linked to the versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS (iPhone) operating systems.

Before starting to upload the animated motifs with your face you should log in with your Facebook or Gmail account to create your profile on Sticker.ly. From here the designs will be stored and you can even sort them into packages.

Sticker.ly. allows you to create animated stickers from any video in your cell phone gallery.

Once you have selected the animated option, for example, you will be able to select any photos, memes or video that you have recorded with your cell phone’s selfie camera and have in your gallery. There are no limits, so you can upload all you want.

Sticker.ly has features to customize the sticker that we are going to share on WhatsApp.

Then, in the editing part, you will have the option to modify the clip which will become a sticker. You can even erase photo background and add fun texts with style.

It will also be possible to add emojis and text to them, with up to eight types of letters available, to give you a greater degree of customization.

Once created we will be able to import it into our WhatsApp account to use it both in individual chats and in groups. To do this we must select the sticker and press the button “Add to WhatsApp”. In the messenger they will be identified with the app icon.

SL