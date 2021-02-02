Passwords are the master key that opens the door to people’s digital lives. Both financial accounts, email and social networks, as well as devices, computers, tablets and mobile phones, depend on a key to protect the information that they store.

However, the increase in cyberattacks that result in data leakage, account hacking and information theft can compromise and put in check the information they protect.

The lack of good cybersecurity practices contributes to the problem. Thus a 7% of Latin Americans you have never changed your password, while 16% do not remember when was the last time they did it.

Neither does 23% of Argentines remember it, 21% from Brazilians, 18% from Chileans, 9% from Colombians, and 14% from Mexicans and Peruvians, according to the regional study Iceberg Digital, prepared by Kaspersky and CORPA.

“Creating a strong and secure password doesn’t have to be difficult, nor does it mean having to remember a scary code. Being creative with phrases that represent some meaning for us and following rules such as creating different passwords for each account, change them every 3 months and not share them, will facilitate this process, ”says Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky.

Criminals are looking for ways to breach user safety. AP

The report also revealed that many users choose convenience over safety. Approximately, 5% of users choose the same password for all sites online.

In addition, Latin American Internet users allow their browsers to save their social network passwords (55%), their email password (54%), access to online stores (34%), and even bank passwords (14 %), ignoring the risks that this implies.

Cybercriminals welcome the invitation with open arms. In the last year, 22% of Latin Americans suffered a hacking attempt on at least one of your accounts; the most affected were Peruvians (28%), followed by Colombians and Mexicans (23%), Brazilians (21%), Chileans (19%) and Argentines (17%).

“With every day that passes, cybercriminals evolve their attacks and fine-tune their social engineering tactics to extract user information that they can monetize. For this reason, it is important that users are aware of the possible risks and adopt basic cybersecurity habits that help them protect their information, ”says Martínez.

Tips for a strong password

Keys need letters, numbers and characters. Ideally, they should be at least 15 characters long.

Never share passwords: nor the method used to create them. If one lends the computer or tablet, create different user accounts.

Use two-step verification on important accountsThis will provide greater protection in the event that a criminal obtains one of the passwords.

Don’t create easy-to-guess passwords. There are many possibilities that personal data, such as date or place of birth, name of your partner or children, are easily found online.

Do not use real words, as they can be found out using “dictionary attacks”, programs that quickly test a large list of words.

If you suspect that your password has been compromised, change it immediately.

Use a password manager to remember all the keys and that also generates complex and unique passwords for all your accounts and stores them safely.

SL