How to create a small wine cellar without spending a fortune and benefit from bottles that improve over time

Getting hold of some good glasses and starting to store bottles are two clear signs that one is developing a certain fondness for wine. But if the first condition is as easy as ordering online a versatile model that works for almost all types of wine, having a small collection of labels requires a minimum of conservation conditions.

The most important thing: low and constant temperature (it is better for the bottles to always be at 18 °C than for there to be sudden jumps or changes from 10 °C in winter to 26 °C or more in summer), good humidity levels so that the corks do not dry out and keeping the wine protected from light.

The reality is that very few people have a basement or a space at home that meets these requirements. That is why the most common option is to get a wine cellar or wine cabinet with a capacity (the range of offers ranges from 8 to more than 300 bottles) that suits the ambition of the wine cellar you want to build. Another possibility is to resort to a professional storage service. The best thing, in any case, is to apply common sense and make sure that the expenditure is in line with the wine consumption of each household and the average amount spent per bottle.

To begin to experience how wine evolves, you can work within a price range of 15 to 30 euros per bottle and with storage times that do not have to go much beyond two to four years.

Today we know that many wines benefit from extra development in the bottle. Señorans Manor Housea pioneering company in long-aged Albariños on lees with its excellent Selección de Añada, has always been keen to demonstrate how well its wine of the year evolves. That is why it launched a Colección version that is released to the market after 30 months in the bottle and costs between five and six euros more due to the extra storage costs. Any wine enthusiast can replicate the style by buying the standard Albariño and keeping it in good condition in their cellar for as long as they consider appropriate.

White wines, if they come from quality grapes and have been aged on lees for a certain amount of time, not necessarily in wood, gain in importance and complexity after two, three or four years in the bottle. And this is not only true for varieties that are on everyone’s lips today, such as Albariño or Godello. Garnacha Blanca, which is standing out in Terra Alta and other regions of the Ebro Valley, is a clear example, as are the new Chacolís, the unfortified Palominos from Cádiz that seek to reflect the different soils of the Marco de Jerez and other less aromatic varieties such as Albillos, Dona Blanca or even Airén that are giving great surprises when they come from soils and landscapes with character.

The best Catalan Xarel·los have the capacity to evolve brilliantly for at least a decade or more, judging by a Xarel·lo Pairal from the late 2000s. Can Ràfols dels Caus I was able to try this summer. And Rioja whites in some cases outlast their red counterparts in terms of longevity. In terms of bubbles, long-aged sparkling wines usually benefit from two or three years of resting in the bottle after disgorging.

In the chapter on reds, there is no need to defend the longevity of Riojas and Riberas, but you have to dare to try Mencía, which offers fabulous surprises, starting with a highly available label like Pétalos, which behaves very well after three or four years in the bottle, with the new reds from green Spain or even, this is a recommendation for the most daring, with a rustic and acidic variety like Sumoll that some Penedés wineries like Pardas are beginning to tame successfully.

What to fill your wine cellar or wine bar with is a mere question of taste. And the same can be said about the moment of uncorking, although here there is more experimentation and learning, a small journey of discovery of sensations and experiences. Like the three red wines recommended on the right, all of them enjoyed in recent weeks.

The Return of Raisins 2009