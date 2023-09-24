A seismograph is an instrument used to detect and record seismic movements of the Earth; although professional seismographs are expensive and complex to use, You can create a rudimentary seismograph using your Android smartphone or tablet.

The idea of ​​being able to use old smartphones without the help of the network had previously been explored Internet, this tutorial is in fact one of these possible uses; good news is this, in fact: it will not be necessary to use the internet for a rudimentary seismograph made with second-hand Android devices.

Some good applications on PlayStore, may be paid, but perfectly usable offline.

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the steps needed to turn your device into a simple yet functional seismograph.

Seismograph with Android in just a few steps

Below is a list of how to “move” to create your own rudimentary seismograph via Android devices.

Step 1: Download a seismography application

It may seem trivial, but the first step to creating a rudimentary seismograph is to download a seismography application on your Android device; some of the most popular and free apps available on the Google Play Store include “Seismograph” And “Vibrometer” and install one of these apps on your smartphone or tablet, look for the one you are most comfortable with because there are so many of them.

Step 2: Launch the application and configure it

After installing the application, open it and allow access to the necessary permissions, such as access to your device’s accelerometer sensor; this sensor is what will allow you to detect vibrations and movements.

Step 3: Position your device

To get accurate results, place your device on a stable, horizontal surface and make sure the device is not subject to external vibrations, such as touching or moving the phone while it is being used; something that keeps the smartphone (or tablet) “still” might be useful.

Step 4: Start recording

Once you have your device in place, you can start recording seismic data; then tap the start or record button in the app and leave it running for a certain period of time, during this period, the application will detect and record any relevant movement or vibration.

Step 5: Analyze the data

After recording the data, you can analyze it using the app’s features. These apps often show the data in the form of a graph, which you can examine to identify any relevant seismic events or movements.

Step 6: Share data (Optional)

If you want to share the recorded data with others or contribute to the collection of seismic information, many of these apps allow you to export the data in different formats, such as CSV files or images. This data can be shared via email or on social media.

Share your results

Some Android applications that deal with earthquakes, they often have the option that allows the user to send whether he felt the earthquake or not;Volcanoes and Earthquakes to name one “” present on the Play Store is connected to many seismic centers and allows the user to send (if he wants) the data recorded even in a rudimentary way as specified in this article.

Offline use allows you to collect real-time seismic data without having to depend on a constant internet connection, but it must be said that some applications may already have features such as data sharing or access to additional seismology information that may not work without connection.

So, even if you can record data offline, you will obviously have to send the data online to the application you are interested in sending it to.

There aren’t very many earthquake-related applications, but on the PC side, the majority run on Windows PCs, so if you want to compare with professional data from seismic centers and your own, Earthquake 3D can be a free option (the full paid one, it is still cheap) very interesting, but you can look for others on search engines if you are particularly interested in the topic.

Applications that act as a “vibrometer” or “seismograph” use sensors inside your smartphone, the more powerful these sensors are, the closer we get to the precision that a professional seismograph would give, although, no matter how precise a phone may be, we are still far from being able to replace its original counterpart; Also remember to try multiple applications to understand which one is right for you.

You won’t become a geologist, but it’s still a great experiment

Although this rudimentary seismograph made with an Android device it will never replace a professional tool, it can be a great way to explore the world of seismology and get a basic understanding of seismic movements in your area.

Remember that seismography applications for mobile devices are designed for educational and entertainment purposes and they cannot replace the important work carried out by professional seismographs in seismic stations.

Please note that the accuracy of the data collected depends on the quality of your Android device’s sensor, so your results may vary; Nonetheless, this tutorial offers you a fun and educational way to explore the world of earthquakes and seismology using your Android smartphone or tablet.

If you have children and perhaps want to introduce them to the world of science and geology, why not? This can also be a nice method to understand how certain “movements” work.

Good fun!