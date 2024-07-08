The balcony is the calling card of the mid-twenties person. Night owls can be identified by empty beer crates. Romantics rely on ornate chairs. Free spirits move their household outside. Only the raised bed crosses the boundaries of taste and identity. The box greenery on four legs has won over city dwellers. Regardless of whether it is lettuce, herbs or radishes: the organic market in a miniature version is moving onto the balcony. The raised bed has long been a household name among garden owners; it is considered to be back-friendly and snail-proof.