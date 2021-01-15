Writing essays in high school is always inevitable. To get desirable grades, your essays must be of high quality and engaging. To many high school students who don’t have the right writing skills, the thought of sitting down with a pen and paper to come up with a good essay can be quite intimidating. Even the best students in various subjects may not be the best when it comes to essay writing. That is because writing an essay takes more than cramming facts.

A student needs to understand what they have previously learned and express it concisely in writing. That also forms the basis of gaining the right communication skills to help students cope with the real outside world. Writing an essay should not overwhelm you. Instead, it should be a motivating thing since it allows you to practice more, grow in creativity, and impress your teacher. Let us look at how to craft the best essay in high school.

Understand Types of Essays

The first approach to crafting a good essay is determining what kind of an essay you have been asked to write about. It may be an essay about a book you have read in class, known as a literary essay. You may also be asked to tell a story creatively about a particular topic known as a narrative. You can also analyze a specific topic known as an expository essay, or you may be asked to persuade the reader about a particular point of view, known as a persuasive essay.

The topic of the essay or subject matter determines its type. Before you begin writing, focus, and research the information you need. Then brainstorm the best ideas for your essay.

Understand the Critical Parts of an Essay

When you have your ideas right, the next thing is to structure them into the perfect essay. That means you should know the structure of an essay. An introduction, a body, and a summation should always be part of an essay. With the introduction, you introduce the statement of the problem or a short briefing about the topic you will be writing about, defining any critical words. In the body of the essay, you give facts and ideas that contribute to the essay’s themes. You should present each fact in a paragraph, explain well, be clear to the point, and give evidence to back up what you state. Three to five paragraphs of the body are usually recommended for a high school essay. In the conclusion or last paragraph, you summarize what you have discussed in the essay. Depending on the type, you can give your stand regarding your point of view.

Develop a Skillful Writing Style

Every good writer has a unique and skillful writing style. Present your facts in the essay in an engaging way that motivates the reader to read on. For instance, you can use quotes but ensure you cite the author to avoid plagiarism. You may also include some sayings, proverbs, similes, hyperboles, and other stylistic devices to spice up your essay. However, stick to the type of essay. For instance, an expository essay means that you present facts, while persuasive writing allows you to give your opinions and justify them with facts and ideas. If possible, use resources such as writepaper.com to help you craft the perfect essay in a unique style that leaves your teacher captivated and motivated.

Ensure Your Essay Is Coherent

While writing your essay, you should ensure it has a smooth transition from one paragraph to the next to make it more readable and engaging. For instance, you can use transition words such as, therefore, thus, however, besides, etc., to avoid immediate beginnings and endings in your essay. Present your essay coherently to give a smooth transition from the topic, introduction, body, and conclusion.

Reread and Edit

You should never present your essay without revising it and editing the errors. As soon as you are done with the conclusion, read your essay, check grammatical mistakes, check if the content is logical, and structure it in the right way. You may also have been focused on presenting the facts and ideas that you ignored typos in the essay. If the essay is an exam, remember that a few minutes of proofreading your work can differentiate between a good grade and an average one. If it is an exercise, you can ask your peer to read it and give you feedback.

Practice More

When it comes to writing good essays, there are no shortcuts. Practice makes perfect. Look for resources that offer tips on how to write good essays and put that understanding into practice. Practice essays are always crucial for exam preparation. Write more outside of the regular classwork and ask your teacher to mark it and correct you. That is how you grow to be a good writer.

Everyone can make a good essay writer. It only takes determination, persistence, and more practice.