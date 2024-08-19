What is jet lag?

He jet lag It is a temporary misalignment of human body functions after a quick trip (by plane) that crosses several time zones, since the circadian system needs time to adjust to the light-dark cycle and the environment of the destination. This imbalance can cause symptoms. such as sleep disorders, daytime fatigue, gastrointestinal ailments, and decreased physical and mental performance.

He jet lag regulates itself?

The circadian clock is usually adjusted within a few days. “As a general rule, the duration of natural alignment is 0.5 days per time zone crossed in a westerly direction.” […] and one day per time zone crossed in an easterly direction,” according to a Scientific article of 2021 on managing travel fatigue and jet lag in high-level athletes. We also know that this time varies from one person to another. “There are people who need more or less time to adapt. At a molecular level, we don’t know exactly what regulates this,” he explains to SMC Spain. Maria Casanovajunior principal investigator at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO).

How can we counteract the symptoms of jet lag?

“We have little solid evidence” on this issue, warns SMC Spain Christa Janse van Rensburg, the first author of the 2021 study. It is difficult to conduct studies with people on real trips, so “many studies on the circadian rhythm are done in animals and studies in humans are usually done in a laboratory where the effects of travel are simulated,” explains the scientist, who is head of the Sports Medicine section at the University of Pretoria (South Africa).

In the previously mentioned article and in another one from 2020the researcher lists possible interventions for athletes who want to perform at the highest level and avoid injuries after long trips. Janse van Rensburg says that these recommendations can also be useful for other types of travelers.

Light

“The light is [el factor] “The most important thing” for adjusting the internal clock, says the scientist. “When you fly west, you generally need light exposure in the afternoon, and when you travel east, you need light exposure mainly in the morning,” she points out. This factor can be taken into account when planning your trip and choosing the time of your flight. If you are traveling west, it is better to land in the evening, while if you are traveling east, it is better to have a flight that arrives in the morning. You can also use artificial light, glasses or a mask if sunlight does not match the exposure you are looking for.

Dream

Preserving sleep and rest is obviously very important, also before traveling – the so-called sleep banking in English it consists of sleeping more than usual to make ‘reserves’ before a trip that will deprive us of sleep.

Taking a nap can also help. “We don’t want it to be too close to bedtime at night,” suggests Janse van Rensburg. A short (around 20 minutes) or long (90 minutes) ‘strategic’ nap can be more efficient than a 40-minute one where we don’t go through all the stages of sleep, she adds.

A young man checks his watch on a flight. BongkarnThanyakij (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Food and stimulants

Use common sense when eating, drinking and taking stimulants such as caffeine, says Janse van Rensburg. For example: avoid heavy, greasy food if you need to be active when you arrive at your destination; don’t drink two espressos if you need to sleep; drink enough to stay hydrated but not so much that you have to get up in the night because it will affect your sleep.

Drugs: melatonin or sedatives

A Cochrane review of 2002 concluded that melatonin is “remarkably effective” in preventing or reducing jet lagand that its occasional short-term use “appears to be safe.” This review recommends its use in adult travelers who fly “across five or more time zones, particularly in an easterly direction, and especially if they have experienced jet lag on previous trips.”

“Melatonin can do two things: it can help you fall asleep and it can also help you adjust your internal clock,” explains Janse van Rensburg. If you use it in the morning to adjust your internal clock, a lower dose is required than if you use it in the evening to help you sleep.

As for sedatives, as a doctor, the researcher recommends avoiding their use or that of stimulants during a trip if they have never been used before. If they are necessary to help a nervous person fall asleep on the plane, she recommends short-acting sedatives in low doses – also to avoid very long sleep and prolonged immobility that could increase the risk of venous thrombosis.

Most hypnotic medications “do not address the underlying lack of synchronization, and are often recommended for use on short layovers where adaptation is not desirable in view of the rapid return to the departure time zone,” says one 2018 articleThe study argues that light exposure, the main factor controlling the circadian system, should be considered alongside drug use.

When should I set my watch to the time at my destination?

It’s advice you often hear, but there are no studies to support it. Among researchers studying the jet lag Among athletes, Janse van Rensburg estimates that two-thirds are in favour of leaving the watch at its home time during the flight.

He jet lag has long-term health consequences?

Yes, several studies point to that being the case. The circadian clock is involved in multiple physiological processessuch as metabolism, control of the cardiovascular system or the immune system. Therefore, the jet lagwhen it occurs repeatedly or becomes chronic, has health effects that have been observed in animals or in people who work at nightIn 2019, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified work that disrupts circadian rhythms as “probably carcinogenic”with “sufficient” evidence in animals, but “limited” in humans.

At the CNIO, Maria Casanova studies changes in immune system cells The researchers found that the changes in the immune system of the crew were due to changes in the radiation levels experienced during flight and/or to changes in circadian rhythms. In order to separate these factors, studies would have to be carried out on animals or the data from the crew could be compared with those from people who work at night – who have changes in their circadian rhythm but are not exposed to the same radiation as the crew – explains Casanova.

“What we have seen in mice is that it is not so important whether you work at night or during the day, but rather that you rest: that you alternate periods of wakefulness and activity with periods of rest,” on a regular basis, adds the researcher. For example, a person who returns home from a night shift in the morning “has to put on a mask and close all the windows so that the molecular clock of their body understands that it is nighttime” and sleeps the hours that their body needs.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, X and Instagram.