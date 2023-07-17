According to a study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, approximately 20% of people have trouble swallowing pills. This problem is more common in older adults, women, and people with anxiety or depression.

These difficulties can be caused by factors such as anxiety, depression, dental problems, swallowing problems, or dry mouth. If you have trouble swallowing a pill, this can negatively interfere with medical treatments.

For this reason, Dr. Polo Guerrero, a doctor and social media influencer, has shared methods to easily swallow a pill and these are the ones that the specialist recommends.

These two simple methods will depend on the consistency of the pill, there will be pills that float in the water and others that sink, and for each case there is a way to swallow them.

Simple methods to swallow a pill

If the pill is soft and floats in the water, the chin technique should be used, which consists of putting the pill in the mouth, putting a sip of water in the mouth and before swallowing, lowering the chin towards the chest and swallow.

In the case of hard pills, there is a different way to swallow them, first you must put the pill in your mouth, not so far inside, as this triggers the vomiting reflex, you will use a bottle to swallow water, but you will put your lips around the mouthpiece of the bottle and you will suck water and swallow.

Dr. Polo said that with these two techniques there should be no problems swallowing a pill.

Other methods to correctly swallow a pill

Take a sip of water before taking the pill. Hold the water in your mouth, but don’t swallow yet.

Place the pill on your tongue and, with the water in your mouth, tilt your head forward slightly.

Swallow the pill and water together, as if you were swallowing a mouthful of food. Do not tilt your head back, as this can make swallowing more difficult.

If you still have difficulty swallowing the pill, you can try taking it with a soft, sticky food, such as a spoonful of yogurt or applesauce. Place the pill on the spoon with the food and then eat both together.

If you are having persistent problems swallowing pills, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Alternative options may be available, such as liquid or crushed versions of the medication.

Remember that it is important to follow your doctor’s dosing instructions and not change the shape of the pill without first consulting a health professional.