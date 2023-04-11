Spring is here and with it, in addition to the flowers, allergies with their symptoms. The most frequent are runny nose, congestion, tearing, itchy nose and sneezing. In Spain, eight million people are allergic to some type of pollen, or several, according to the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC). EL PAÍS has consulted experts to understand how to cope with spring when you have an allergy to pollen.

Juan José Zapata, president of the SEAIC clinical aerobiology committee, describes allergy as an immune system problem that makes people sensitive to elements that they should tolerate. In this case, the pollen discharges substances that can inflame the mucous membranes, but in the general population it will not cause symptoms or they will be very mild. However, those who are affected can lose a lot of quality of life, says Ana Martínez-Cañavate, president of the Spanish Society of Clinical Immunology, Allergology and Pediatric Asthma (SEICAP).

Can I only have an allergy in spring?

The first thing is to have a good diagnosis to know which pollen is causing the allergic reaction. Contrary to what many people think, this pathology does not occur only in spring. This is the time when there are the highest concentrations of pollen, but it really is in the environment all year round. Mugwort, for example, pollinates in December and January, says Zapata.

Now the protagonists are the plane tree and the cupressaceae (such as cypresses) and the grass season is about to begin, he continues. The most allergenic species are the latter and the olive tree, which releases pollen between May and June. Although, according to Martínez-Cañavate, allergies are ceasing to be seasonal and are becoming “more perennial” as a result of climate change and the increase in temperatures on the planet.

What can be done on the street?

The two experts agree in advising that walks in the countryside or in the park be avoided at this time of year, especially on days with high levels of pollination. Instead, they recommend the beach, since the humidity in the environment means that there is less pollen in suspension.

When going out, it is recommended to wear a mask, preferably FFP2, which helps filter particles, and sunglasses so that they do not come into contact with the eyes, says Martínez-Cañavate, from SEICAP. In addition, when you return home, you should wash your eyes and mucous membranes with saline solution to remove any traces of pollen they may have.

More information:

How should you act at home?

The allergist denies the myth that noon is the best time to ventilate the house. On the contrary, she recommends doing it first thing in the morning or after nine or ten at night and keeping the windows closed from ten in the morning. “In the hottest hours is when the flowers open the most and expel more pollen,” says the allergist.

After aerating the rooms, a little water can be sprayed on them so that the environment picks up a little humidity and there are no suspended particles. You can also use a humidifier, but for a short time, because it can cause the opposite effect: the environment becomes too humid and mites and fungi can proliferate, which can also cause allergies, warns Martínez-Cañavate. Whoever has air conditioning at home should make sure that they have filters that retain pollen and that they are in good condition.

When washing clothes, it is not advisable to hang them outside, better to do it inside or use a dryer. “If we tend outside, it is more likely that pollen from the environment sticks to the fibers of our clothes and we always carry it with us,” explains Zapata, from SEAIC.

And in the car?

If you are going to travel, the experts continue, you must always keep the windows tightly closed and make sure that the car’s air conditioning filters, just like the one at home, are in good condition. In addition, antihistamines can cause drowsiness, this must be taken into account before taking the car. The SEAIC allergist recommends, when in doubt, check the website from the General Directorate of Traffic, which has a list of medications suitable for driving, such as bilastine.

If you start taking antihistamines after five days having a bad time, they will do something, but it will not be the same Juan José Zapata, president of the SEAIC clinical aerobiology committee

Can you be allergic to weather change?

Both allergists refute the myth that weather changes cause allergies or increase their symptoms. “You can have other pathologies, but you are not allergic to the air or the wind,” he says. For his part, Martínez-Cañavate explains that vasomotor rhinitis can occur, which is accompanied by runny nose and sneezing, but they have nothing to do with one thing or another. “It just has a very sensitive nasal mucosa that reacts to changes in temperature,” he says.

What treatments are there?

Zapata emphasizes the importance of taking treatments seriously. Antihistamines should be started at the first symptoms, even very mild ones, to be as effective as possible. “If you start taking them after five days having a bad time, they will do something, but it will not be the same.” However, they are not the only option against allergies. There are other options, such as vaccines, that what they do is encourage the patient to develop tolerance to the substance that causes the allergy. They can be sublingual, injectable, in pills or in drops and the allergist assures that they have a very high efficiency and make the pathology disappear. In the case of children, adds Martínez-Cañavate, it is easier for them to end the symptoms and reach adulthood without suffering from them.

Although allergies can mean a loss of quality of life for those who suffer from it, the situation can be smoothed out if the advice of specialists is followed and contact with allergens is avoided as much as possible. If they carry out a well-organized strategy, patients can get through the season well, some may even only need to use antihistamines on the three or four days with the highest pollen levels, concludes Zapata.

Technology as an ally Knowing the levels of pollen in the environment can be very useful for allergy sufferers. To do this, they have several ways. SEAIC itself has a website where national data from its measurement stations can be consulted. They have also developed the Pollen Control app, which lets you know your daily risk of allergy, activate alarms for the plants you are allergic to, record your symptoms, and even share them with your doctor. Hospital La Fe, in Valencia, created R-Alergo to provide information on pollen levels in the city of Valencia.

The allergist highlights the two networks that have official data at the national level: the Spanish Aerobiology Network (REA) and the SEAIC Capture Network itself. Zapata is in charge of capturing pollen levels in Almería. At the regional level there are several communities that offer this information, such as Castilla y León, the Region of Murcia and the Community of Madrid. The latter has its own network, called Palinocam, to which citizens can subscribe and receive the daily forecast by email or SMS.

