In November 2010, a Granada judge decreed a state of exception in the right of fathers and mothers not to vaccinate their children: he authorized the forced vaccination of a group of children who had not seen a doctor’s needle in their life. Reluctant to vaccinations and grouped together in the Albaicín neighborhood, these families created with their children in a school in the area an anomaly within the so-called group immunity: so many minors were unvaccinated that the perfect breeding ground was created for them to measles jumped from one child to another, causing a worrisome outbreak that affected fifty people. Until this week a child was infected with diphtheria in Olot, it was the most striking case in which members of the so-called anti-vaccine collective put the public health and lives of their children at risk. A perfect example to understand how the discourse of this type of parents works, which forces us to assume that it will not be easy to convince them because they are impervious to the usual rhetoric of institutional campaigns and scientific disseminators.

“There are still seven or eight parents who still do not vaccinate their children despite the judge’s order. They are the most educated, now more radicalized, and have become something like the leaders within the group of families,” explains Silvia Martínez-Diz, a specialist in preventive medicine who has been working with some of these families from Granada to study their motivations. The imposition does not work, it is counterproductive, and in this case it even reinforced the position of the most radical. “They are convinced that it is the best thing for their children: I still remember a mother, with her son hospitalized with meningitis for not vaccinating him, who assured that passing the disease would be the best for the development of her son’s brain,” he recalls Martinez-Diz.

The conclusions of this specialist, reflected in a unique study in Spain, coincide with most of the published scientific literature: convincing these parents is terribly difficult and the usual claims do not work. “In general, we tend to overestimate the persuasiveness that data and science have on people on controversial topics such as vaccines,” explains Brendan Nyhan, author of a study published last year that caused a striking surprise by showing that Vaccine-reluctant parents are impervious to messages such as the number of deaths that vaccines prevent each year (between two and three million), images of children suffering from horrible diseases such as polio or chickenpox due to not being immunized or warnings about the terrible threats that loom over their offspring.

What’s more, these arguments and strategies are counterproductive. For example, one of the most damaging myths about vaccines is that they cause autism in children. Nyhan’s study showed that refuting this false belief manages to get them out of this misunderstanding, but reduces the intention to vaccinate among parents who had the most unfavorable attitudes towards vaccines. In addition, the images of sick children increased the belief that there is a vaccine-autism link and the dramatic stories about children in distress led to an increase in the belief in serious side effects caused by the vaccine. It is not that the campaigns, arguments and data do not work, it is that “for some parents, it can actually increase misperceptions or reduce intention to vaccinate.” With anti-vaccine, trying to scare triggers a reaction in the opposite direction.

Nyhan agrees with most studies in pointing out the importance of not creating false perceptions about the acceptance of vaccines: “We have to strengthen the social consensus around vaccination. It is important to remind people of the very broad support for vaccines, although the coverage of the anti-vaccine movement in the US gives people the false impression that they are a large group of people. In reality, it is a very small minority, “says this expert in social dynamics and statistics. In public discourse, the feeling is beginning to be created that families that strictly adhere to the vaccination schedule are extremists of the other side.

An overwhelming majority of Americans value vaccines; In one of the regions with the most reluctance, California, only 2.5% of minors availed themselves of the right not to vaccinate recognized by the State. Vaccination coverage remains stable above 90% during the last decade, around 94% in day care centers, the proportion of minors without any vaccine remains below 1% and babies without immunization for ideological reasons have only grown two of the 50 states in the last school year. In Spain, coverage is maintained above 95% since 2000 and scientific evidence shows that epidemic outbreaks (not isolated cases such as Olot’s) arise from social and integration problems. Of the last seven measles outbreaks in Spain, only the Albaicín case responded to ideological motivations, while the rest had been caused by unvaccinated pockets of the population due to social exclusion. The worst of the outbreaks, with 1,759 cases and one who died in 2011, had little relevance in the media and there was no judge to force vaccination: it was a neighborhood with a Roma majority in the province of Seville.

What is taking place is an erosion in trust towards vaccines, health institutions, industry and authorities. But the anti-vaccine groups are residual and make believe that they have more weight than real It offers a sense of controversy, of divided society around an issue, which benefits them and only adds confusion, Nyhan says. Some scientific popularizers insist these days that the relevance of the movement grows by leaps and bounds when there is no data to support it. And the media give minutes to anti-vaccine spokesmen, as has happened this week on Spanish televisions and radios, reinforcing that image of open debate with the equidistance of their information.

All of this has a logical result: the appearance of outbreaks caused by vaccine-preventable diseases does not increase the vaccination of children. This was shown by a recent study that compared immunization rates against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis in Washington after an epidemic of the latter disease in 2012: nothing changed. As in the case of the use of firearms and other issues of burning news, when they jump into public debate with supporters and detractors, generally only previous positions are reinforced. During the recent measles outbreak in California, caused by anti-vaccine groups, different specialists pointed out that the Manichean public debate was causing more parents to come to the consultations with doubts about the safety of vaccines.

Yesterday, some endorsed the Australian rule that eliminates public aid to families who do not vaccinate, a coercive measure that, although it has not proven its effectivenessIt would allow the rich to keep their ideas and punish the poor who wanted to keep them. A proposal that would be completely useless in the California case, where the bags of unimmunized children correspond in many cases to the counties with the highest income. Brendan Nyhan’s work shows that what is really useful with conflictive cases is to move away from the broad brush and respond to each specific case with arguments that have proven to work.

What does work

From the little that has been published on the issue, experts agree that dialogue, empathy, listening to parents and taking advantage of trust in GPs is the best way. “Trusted sources like family doctors and members of your own community are much more persuasive in most cases,” Nyhan says. Martínez-Diz thinks the same after his field work with the anti-vaccines: “It is part of their belief system, they are usually children of people who have not vaccinated and they are convinced that it is the best for their children and the community. The method it is not to impose it, the fines would not work either. ” On the other hand, what has been shown to work is to give them the privileged treatment they find in alternative medicine consultations, where they receive hours of attention, not the few minutes that public health can dedicate.

A very revealing study published in 2011 by pediatrician Allison Kempe pointed out the strategies that had worked best to convince them: the one that helped the most, that the doctor spoke to them from their own experience with their children, followed by the strategy of talking about your experience as a doctor with vaccine safety. Last year, a meta-study of 1.3 million children was published that shelved the false link between vaccines and autism. Its author, Guy Eslick, an epidemiologist at the University of Sydney, included a completely exceptional section for a scientific study: an epilogue in which he recounted that two of his children had suffered severe febrile reactions after being vaccinated. “I did it to help parents understand that they are not sure that we all have fears, but that the benefits of vaccinating a child far outweigh the risks,” he explains by email consulted by this newspaper. And he adds: “Although my children had side effects when they were vaccinated, that did not prevent them from completing their immunization schedule.”

“In the Albaicín we saw that if you explain each vaccine one by one, giving them a personalized treatment, it is a strategy that usually works. At least, you get them vaccinated for something. What they hate is feeling that they are pricked like cattle”, explains this doctor from Granada. They demand a personalized treatment in which the challenge of the doctor is to take advantage of their trust to dismantle the bad information they have received in their group or on the internet. Another strategy that works is to vaccinate as soon as they ask for it, giving them top priority; There are parents who, although they doubt, go to the health center and if they receive an answer that they should make an appointment or wait for a review, they feel disappointed.

In Granada, since the 2010 outbreak, data from the children’s vaccination records have begun to be crossed with the school records, to look for possible bags of unvaccinated children that are being created in schools. “I think there should be more control over these children, and prevent their parents from being able to school them all in the same school. That would avoid problems,” says Martínez-Diz, such as the one that happened in the Albaicín or in California, where certain chosen nurseries by anti-vaccine families, they exceed 50% of minors without immunization, turning these enclosures into little time bombs.