Enclosure of a room to create a home telework space

The covid has awakened the interest of individuals to reform and adapt their homes to new trends, such as teleworking, and, already in place, to renew the design of the different rooms.

The National Association of Distributors of Ceramics and Building Materials (Andimac) estimates that households spent an average of 790 euros on renovations in 2020, compared to 907 euros spent the previous year. A drop in spending close to 13% that, however, experienced a rapid recovery between June and September, with design being one of the most demanded projects at the Houzz start-up during August, with the number of applications doubling (one 102%) compared to 2019.

The reform of a house costs an average of 20,215 euros, according to Habitissimo. And yet, 20% of the users of this platform decided to carry out an action or face lift at home. A trend that, according to Sarah Harmon, Habitissimo’s executive director, “represents a change of conception, on the part of the owner, when facing his reform, in which the design, professionalism and coordination of all are prioritized. the agents involved, in order to achieve a better definition of the action, control of the budget and the deadline ”.

Taking work home sets the trend: almost one in ten individuals decided to improve or create an office in their home, according to the Houzz and Home 2020 study. But it is not enough to adapt a space. “Good design is at the service of people’s well-being, where aesthetics, sustainability and functionality must coexist”, says Soledat Berbegal, Actiu’s director and director of Brand Reputation.

This Alicante company specialized in the design and manufacture of workspaces has created a style guide for home offices, in which the Mediterranean style is prominent, with the predominance of fabrics closely linked to nature. Your chair upholstery solution made from recycled plastic bottles is just a sample.

To condition a small office in the home, an ergonomic chair, certified and approved, which is around 280 euros, and a desk, which together with a small storage closet can place the investment between 600 and 700 euros, stand out from Actiu.

Inside doors, also versatile interiors, in which sustainability and energy efficiency prevail, are called to be the trend in the home in 2021. Víctor Valentín, general director of Orac Decor, a company specialized in interior design, is sure that “decorative finishing products will seek to stimulate the creativity of users to create spaces that resemble their personality.” This firm is committed to baseboards, led lighting cornices, moldings and 3D panels, “capable of transforming homes into a world of sensations”, he describes. To achieve this, this company offers the possibility of giving a touch of exclusivity and personalizing, with little investment, the different environments of the home: from a living room decoration with lighting molding for almost 386 euros to headboards with 3D panels combined with molding for about 400 euros.

illumination

Also good lighting will flood our home. “If round shapes mixed with simple lines, very architectural, some with a vintage touch, were the preferred in the design of luminaires during 2020, this year the trend of led integration will continue and wall lights will undoubtedly be one of the favorite items for decoration lovers ”, emphasizes Raquel Oliva, Vice President of Oliva Lighting. In this firm you can find art deco lamps and standing and table tripods for less than 1,000 euros.

In the search for more comfortable spaces, lighting control is essential when designing a project. The Gira company introduces intelligent mechanisms and systems to the market to take control of facilities and generate contactless scenes. “In our homes this technology will provide us with greater versatility in the use of spaces, with a small voice command to Alexa we can change from an office environment to a movie theater in a matter of seconds”, explains Germán López, general director of Tour. Its product range includes a radio frequency solution. You can have control of the room for less than 1,000 euros or, if you prefer, achieve full integration of the home with an investment that easily exceeds 10,000 euros.

There are more news: the delimitation of spaces to gain flexibility without losing privacy has become a priority. In addition to the classic bathroom enclosures, exclusive architectural solutions are emerging that include interior glazing design lines. The objective is clear: to achieve multipurpose spaces. “Now the most popular products are sliding panels for kitchens, living rooms and offices”, highlights David Caba, manager of Divah. The price range is very wide: from a simple kitchen door of 700 euros to a living room enclosure for 20,000 euros.

Despite this redistribution of spaces, the boutique bathroom remains the king of the reform, according to Houzz. But more than minimalist and technological spaces, users will demand more functional bathrooms, although focusing on details. “Industrial elements in black tones will gain prominence, with a special interest in the taps fitted in matte black, and in soft colors, such as gray or beige,” they point out from this platform.

“It is clear that the pandemic has changed the vision of the home in general and the bathroom in particular, as well as the way of living and enjoying them. We have seen a clear increase in renovations in search of solutions that facilitate space and well-being, without forgetting the combination of functionality and aesthetics ”, says Andrés Castejón, CEO of Strohm Teka. An example of this are the Dual Control shower columns, “designed for the user who wants a thermostatic shower, but who at the same time expects it to be as functional and easy to maintain as a mixer”, explains José María Navas, Product Manager of the signature.

Among the most demanded solutions in this company, stand out the shower trays, with prices ranging between 182 and 475 euros, depending on their dimensions, and the dual control or single-lever shower columns (between 219 and 437 euros) and shower thermostatic (between 249 and 494 euros).