To reduce the CO2 emissions especially in the public transport there are the implants Dual Fuel retrofit, where the percentage of diesel fuel is removed and replaced with a alternative fuel in equal energy installment.

These plants would greatly help to lower the emissions of the bus fleet circulating in Italy, consisting of approx 100 thousand vehicles the majority of which (94%) fueled by diesel and one in 4 over 20 years of age.

Diesel Dual Fuel retrofit for buses

The Modena area Autogas Italy (Holdim group), specializing in the design of systems for converting vehicles to gas, is engaged in ecological conversion of public transport vehicles running on diesel fuel.

Over the years it has developed i DDF systems (Diesel Dual Fuel), also converting buses, in different continents, allowing to use the whole range of gaseous alternative fuels: Methane (CNG), Liquid methane (LNG), Biomethane and LPG (LPG).

Iveco Magelys bus converted to methane with DDF Autogas Italia system

The company recently installed the penny DDF Autogas Italia system on a bus Iveco Magelys of the transport company Crescini Cesare of Lonato (Bs), using LPG as an alternative fuel to replace the diesel removed.

How to convert a diesel bus to LPG

To convert a diesel bus to LPG on the vehicle they are housed in the rear locker two gas tanks, weighing approx 30 kg each and having a total capacity of approx 160 liters. This allows, using the two fuels at the same time, a dual autonomy of approx 1,100 km.

On each tank there is a device electrically controlled by the DGID electronic control unit which manages the whole system. The Diesel / LPG power kit allows a variable diesel reduction 35 to 40%.

30 kg LPG tank

The charging sockets for refueling the tanks are located on the outside of the bodywork near the tank housing.

Dual fuel LPG diesel system

The engine can run either a Diesel that a Diesel Dual Fuel, a choice that can be activated through the selector positioned on the dashboard of the vehicle. In the ‘dual ‘, the DGID and GATEWAY control units manage both electro-injectors and the pressure reducers to which they are connected, as well as various sensors that send information on operation.

The LPG can thus enter the intake duct and create a air / gas mixture which through the intake manifold reaches the various cylinders where it will mix with the remaining percentage of diesel.

The LPG Dual Fuel system on a diesel bus

In addition to managing the electromechanical components, the DGID control unit is the hardware and software terminal that receives and sends all the strategic information essential to a correct reduction of diesel and the consequent reinstatement of the correct amount of LPG in replacement.

GPL finished inside the tanks, the system automatically switches to diesel (acoustically warning the driver) but remains set up for Dual operation, thus allowing one restart with gas after refueling.

Dual fuel methane and LPG diesel buses in Italy

For years, buses powered by dual fuel diesel gas have been traveling in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Brazil, South Africa, Ukraine, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia and most recently in Italy, using the type of alternative fuel most available or incentivized in the countries mentioned.

The fleet of vehicles already converted in Italy with DDF systems also includes buses with CNG diesel fueling behind them years of work And many kilometers routes on all the roads of Europe.

Engine compartment of the bus converted into LPG with Autogas Italia Dual Fuel system

In constant development on its systems, Autogas Italy is testing an innovative system of monitoring continuous that placed on board the vehicle can dialogue in real time with a control center in order to optimize and monitor functionality, driveability and contextual environmental sustainability in the best possible way.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Natural gas or LPG on the diesel engine, costs and how it works

👉 Overhaul of LPG and methane car cylinders

👉 News and updates on methane cars

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK