There is no discussion: between moving and not moving, move. The recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) provide information of the appropriate frequency, volume and intensity for every stage of life. The most important thing is that every movement, made throughout the day, counts. So if you have to choose between sedentary behavior and active behavior, the answer is obvious.

Physical activity recommendations not only include scheduled exercise sessions to improve, develop or maintain our physical condition, but also any activity that involves energy expenditure above basal metabolism. Therefore, physical activity encompasses all the actions that are carried out in our daily life, such as active trips to school or work, climbing stairs instead of an elevator, walking to the store, etc. And everything, as has been said, counts in the challenge of getting the physical activity recommendations.

Added to this is the fact that technology has not stopped evolving over the years and this has been extrapolated, how could it be otherwise, to devices that measure the physical activity that is carried out throughout the day. Among them are activity bracelets and smart watches, which use sensors that can be pedometers (they only measure steps) and/or accelerometers (they measure acceleration). Currently, activity bracelets are the most used by the non-specialized public, due to their functionality, size and price.

One of the most followed criteria is the number of steps. A volume of 10,000 daily steps has been established to establish what physical activity is healthy in adults (and up to 13,000 steps in children). It is important to note that this data only refers to the amount of movement and not to the degree of effort required by that physical activity; and this last aspect is also essential to be able to assess a healthy benefit.

However, what is certain is that the use of physical activity bracelets seems contribute to the motivation for the practice of activity physical. In this way, the choice of the physical activity bracelet will be motivated by different factors. This comparative table shows the main differences in features and functionality between the best-selling models today:

Brand and model Screen size battery life other functions Amazfit Beep 3 1.69 inches up to 14 days -Stress level

-Waterproof

-Deep breathing

-Registration of menstrual period

-Health evaluation system Fitbit Charge 5 1.6 inches up to 7 days -Electrocardiogram

-Breathing frequency

-Stress management

-Recovery level

-Menstrual health

-Water resistant

-Heart rate variability Garmin Vivosmart 4 0.75 inches up to 7 days -Recovery control

-Heart rate variability

-Waterproof

-Deep breathing Huawei Band 7 1.47 inches up to 14 days -Training load control

-Stress level

-Waterproof

-Deep breathing samsung

Galaxy Fit2 1.1 inches up to 21 days -Stress level

-Waterproof

-Deep breathing Xiaomi Smartband 7 1.62 inches more than 14 days -Training load control

-Index of personal activity

-Stress level

-Waterproof

-Deep breathing

-Women’s health

All of them count steps and control different types of physical activity, have GPS, measure heart rate and oxygen saturation, and record sleep. Technology can help us control our physical activity in a more objective way. So… get active and control yourself!

Gema Torres Luque She is a professor at the University of Jaén in the Faculty of Humanities and Education Sciences. CEDA Research Group (Science, Education, Sport and Physical Activity). @letrasdegematorres.

GET INFORMED is the space of EL PAÍS SALUD where we will talk about those aspects related to physical activity, sport and physical and mental health. Physical activity and sport are part of the culture of all civilizations and play a fundamental role in the health of society at all levels, both physical and mental, at all ages, from childhood to old age, both in men as in women. From the Sciences of Physical Activity and Sports, attempts have been made to advance scientific knowledge about the importance of movement and physical exercise on the body, as well as the processes that explain why certain adaptations, modifications, or changes occur at different times. levels (physiological, anatomical, motor, emotional or cognitive). For all these reasons, this space seeks to find scientific explanations that support and justify the beneficial reasons for physical activity and sport. Likewise, it will try to discuss and refute certain myths or false beliefs existing in society on specific issues of physical exercise and health.

