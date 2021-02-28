Pipi asks: Hi Jorge, I wanted to ask you about the best option for the control of yellow aphids in sorghum. We are monitoring its evolution, which in our lots is low and in lower leaves. As it is a new pest for the area and the crop, we do not have a definitive recipe. We are analyzing specific and general products for aphids, but in general they are harmful to beneficials and bees (sulfoxaflor with lambdacialothrin, flupiradifurone, chlorfenapir, chlorpyrifos, etc.). Can you recommend any drug / product that is effective and does not affect the beneficials and bees?

Response from Jorge Diz: Hello Pipi, your query is very interesting and as I see that this campaign is a general problem, I am going to elaborate a little in my answer at the risk of not leaving you satisfied but at least giving you an overview of the problem and the alternatives that I know for its handling.

In general, for the management of pests, it is practical to adopt a simplistic criterion that separates according to their eating habits between chewing pests (the classic model being the Lepidoptera), scrapers (among which we have spider mites and thrips) and sucking pests (among the that we count bed bugs, aphids, whiteflies and mealybugs).

Among the three, sucking pests are usually the most complicated, because they feed mainly on sap, tend to have high multiplication rates and protect themselves from desiccation by hiding in the shady and difficult-to-access parts of the crop, which is the case of aphids. . For handling we have many products, some by contact, others by ingestion, others by double action. With so many products, where does the problem go to control it?

Basically because the product kills the pest when it comes into contact with it, but the difficult thing is for the product to come into contact with it. If I want to control them by ingestion, I must have a concentration of the product capable of crossing the cuticle in the area where the insects are found. In general, for this we require products that dissolve better in water (hydrophilic). The difficulty at this point is to have good concentration in the vessels where the insects feed.

If I want to control them by turning, the most efficient products are those that dissolve better in waxes or fats (lipophilic), since they go through the cuticles of insects. In this case the difficulty is that the product comes into contact with the body of the insects, which is difficult if, as in this case, the pest is on the underside of the lower leaves and moves very little.

Starting from this base, I will mention the groups of products with which you can deal with their virtues and their defects. Let’s start with the contact ones: among the oldest are the phosphorous, already almost totally prohibited, some of which had as a virtue their vapor pressure that determined that a good proportion of the product vaporized at room temperature and thus accessed parts of the canopy where the drops normally do not reach. This is the case with chlorpyrifos or dimethoate. In general, they were products with 60 to 80% control, but practically without persistence, and with 40 to 20% of individuals surviving, it usually happened that a week after application, the situation was the same as at the time of application. the application.

Pyrethroids have a very outstanding turning, but they do not have any vapor tension and that is why if the drop can reach the body of the insects, the control is excellent, but the normal thing is that it cannot be reached well and the efficiency normally it does not exceed 60%, so many times the producer goes to the three days and concludes that the product did not control anything. Among these old products, a carbamate that is pirimicarb stands out. This product was historically known as an amateur and although it is not systemic, it has the characteristic of crossing the vegetable cuticle and acting as a traslaminate, which is why it is absorbed by suckers.

It is an alternative that can work as long as the product reaches the upper part of the leaves where the aphids are located, but it is also important that there is a good level of humidity and the addition of oils that facilitate the product pierce the cuticle and maximize its translational action.

Well applied pirimicarb is slow, but the interesting thing is that it maintains it over time, since when it crosses the vegetable cuticle it is protected from solar radiation and continues to act for several days and although it is slower than phosphorous or pyrethroid, when Comparing it to the week in general there is a marked difference in favor of pirimicarb, but as I mentioned, you have to be careful in the application.

Let’s move on to products that act by ingestion. These products are basically soluble and require reaching the sap stream to act. Among them, the neonicotinoids stand out and their efficacy is related to their solubility, which is not the same in all cases.

In this sense, for aphids and foliar application, fast absorption products such as acetamiprid or thiamethoxam are suitable. The issue is that these are systemic products and assuming that the sap flow moves towards the destinations with the highest demand, in general in the plant they tend to go towards the apices and in this case being aphids that are not concentrated in the apices They can show limited efficacy, especially if the product reaches the leaves where the aphids are located in a very low proportion.

Today neonicotinoids are highly questioned and there are new families closely related to neonicotinoids, as is the case with flupyradifurone and sulfoxaflor, and they have a mainly traslaminar movement, with a much slower system than the neonicotinoids that I mention above, so they have an interesting persistence.

Therefore, as the most effective molecules for the control of aphids, today we can count on pirimicarb and flupyradifurone at doses of 100 to 150 g of active ingredient / ha and sulfoxaflor at doses of between 25 and 50 g of active ingredient / he has. In all cases, the addition of an oil and the arrival of drops to the part where the pest is located is important and an important issue for its adoption is its cost.

Regarding the issue of bees, pirimicarb and flupyradifurone have low impact (LD50 pirimicarb: oral 3.01 / dermal 12.56 nanograms / bee – LD50 flupyradifurone oral 1.2 / dermal greater than 100 nanograms / bee) sulfoxaflor is much more aggressive (oral LD50 0.0194 / dermal 0.13 nanograms / bee), but without wanting to disagree with the criterion of minimizing the impacts on pollinators, which I consider very good, what must be considered is that there is a negligible risk of affecting pollinators using products that decompose in less than three days in the environment or that persist in the cuticle of the plant and are applied on a crop whose flowering is not attractive to pollinators, beyond its direct toxicity on pollinators.

