Known as goose or chicken leg, Eleusine indica is an annual weed that is part of the group of the most important grasses in the country’s productive systems due to its difficulty to control, according to a recent survey by the Pest Management Network (REM ) from Aapresid.

“Its spring-summer growth cycle makes it a problem for summer crops, mainly late corn“They warn from the technical entity, and add that in 2012 the resistance of this species to glyphosate was confirmed, resistance that today reaches almost the entire productive area of ​​the country.

“In 2016, resistance to haloxypop-r-methyl and clethodim was added and in 2020, multiple resistance to both sites of action: glyphosate and haloxyfop. Clethodim continues to be effective, but as always, the lack of options increases the selection pressure on this post-emergent asset “, detail from REM, and insist on the integration of practices for its control.

Eleusine indica or houndstooth.

How to identify it?

According to Aapresid technicians, Eleusine indica has a tussock growth habit, branching canes from the base and highly compressed lower nodes. The inflorescence is an erect panicle with 5 to 12 fasciculate spikes. The position of the bunches of the spikes simulates an inverted hen’s foot, which gives its name.

For its handling, provide the following tips:

-Check before tillering, especially with Clethodim.

-Do not sow corn in the presence of live plants. Control previously with the lowest dose of graminicide.

-In biotypes susceptible to Haloxifop and with weeds somewhat overgrown, use Haloxifop instead of Clethodim.

-Do not apply in stressed crops: expect rain +7 days for applications with Haloxifop (not necessary in Enlist corn) and rain + 14 days with Clethodim.

-Use residuals (eg: S-metolachlor, pyroxasulfone, acetochlor) with graminicides to maintain pre-emergency control for 20/30 days.

-Do not apply mixtures of graminicides + hormones: they generate antagonism. Divide the apps.

-Use mixtures of graminicides + glyphosate: allows to enhance control and decrease selection pressure in biotypes susceptible to the glyph.

-Use adjuvants, especially under stress conditions.

-Minimize seed production (preferably manually) and avoid harvesting seeded plants.

-Maintain coverage with winter crops: the emergence of weeds is susceptible to coverage.

-In case of needing postemergence, use herbicides from the HPPD group (eg: topramezone, tolpyralate, tremotrione, mesotrione) or ALS (eg: foramsulfuron + iodosulfuron). Apply them with small weeds (2 to 4 leaves up to 1 tiller).

-Use double blow with graminitia / glufosinate to control leaks in crops where its technology allows it.