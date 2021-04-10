In Spain it is common for construction to deviate from the initial budget. Bald Elm

The developers and builders have seen the break they suffered during the confinement compensated with a reduction in costs that, if it continues, will be transferred for the better to the final price of the houses.

This 3.8% drop in 2020 compared to the 5.23% increase in 2019, according to the Direct Construction Cost Index prepared by Grupo ACR, shows the devastating effect that covid-19 has had on the sector. And it is that, since 2015, these costs on items of materials as representative as the facades, the interior divisions and the structure had not stopped growing, an upward evolution derived from a lower provision due to the shortage of labor. In January, the sale of materials fell 5.5% year-on-year, according to the National Association of Distributors of Ceramics and Building Materials (Andimac).

The evolution of prices shows an irregular behavior by items. “The decreases are led by the chapters that enter the work first, mainly accusing the correction in the cost of labor and, to a lesser extent, by the lower price of some materials,” they say in ACR. The interior divisions, structure, foundations, earthworks, glassware and facades are among them. On the opposite side, paints, false ceilings and coatings, tiling and flooring, and waterproofing and roofing grew, although less than in 2019.

For the Association of Construction Promoters of Spain (APCE), which handles more conservative data with prices that remain in line with 2019, “this is good news, since it allows predictability in costs that, in our case, and in an activity whose maturation period is close to two years, it avoids distortions throughout the work ”, says its general secretary, Daniel Cuervo.

Encouraging figures that can become a trap for the builder: “Those construction companies that have stressed their margins anticipating more aggressive price drops may find themselves in difficulties,” says Guillermo Jiménez, CEO of ACR. Because a progressive increase in construction costs is just as damaging as a precipitous reduction. From the APCE they confirm that, although developers have not failed in recent years, construction companies have, mainly due to the fact that they signed contracts with too fair prices and the evolution of costs (mainly labor) has been on the rise. “The terms of the construction licenses are excessively long, which has also aggravated this situation because the contracts have sometimes been signed with more than eight months from the beginning of the construction,” adds Cuervo.

Already in 2019 ACR alerted the sector that it had to react to exorbitant costs and seek formulas that would mitigate the effects of such a volatile scenario. The solution has come with the covid-19, but there are tools that allow controlling these costs even before the design phase of a promotion.

An endemic evil in Spain has been the budgetary control of a work, in which deviations of up to 20% of the initial budget are usually assumed as normal, according to the General Council of Technical Architecture of Spain (CGATE). “The building process is so complex that, if you do not have the professional services of a competent technician in construction economics, it can cause large deviations. These translate, on many occasions, into difficult situations for promoters; promotions that are not carried out due to economic unfeasibility or due to having to reduce the initial objectives to adapt to the budgetary limitations. These problems can end up having repercussions on the consumer ”, affirms Alfredo Sanz, president of the CGATE.

To reduce these risks, the quantity surveyor, an Anglo-Saxon figure who in Spain has his best translation in the profession of technical architecture, is gaining prominence. One of its main advantages is that it participates in the real estate investment process from its earliest stage, studying its economic viability before design and influencing all stages of the investment. In this way, it ensures that the decisions that are made do not trigger costs and consumption.

Construction companies and promoters are also betting on methods to improve the productivity of their projects. At ACR they use Last Planner System, a work planning methodology, linked to the Lean Construction philosophy, which modifies the process of scheduling and controlling projects, reducing uncertainty and variability. “One of the aspects that characterize this system is that planning is a collaborative process, carried out through negotiation between all the agents involved in the process. By controlling all aspects from the design phase, a final product of the highest quality is obtained that closely adjusts to the client’s budgetary needs, eliminating uncertainties and ensuring the execution period ”, Jiménez argues.

Viability

Project monitoring (project monitoring) It is a service that helps the developer to have greater control of the budgets, although not of the items of materials, which depend on the builder. “Through it a viability control is carried out based on the accepted construction budget, where an analysis is made of ‘where am I’, ‘where should I be’ and ‘what do I have to do to correct it,” describes Jesús Fernández, director Gesvalt Operations.

Although traditionally it is the financial institutions that force to apply this monitoring because, if not, they do not grant the loans to the promoter, “the funds also use this service in order to control the promotion and to be able to send the report to the investors”, explains Santiago Lorenzo, director of Project Monitoring of CoHispania. The guarantee provided to the buyer is essential: “An independent third party verifies that the work is at all times consuming the money it has and that it is being used exclusively for construction. This is especially relevant in residential construction, since part of the budget with which it is built belongs to the buyers, ”argues Fernández.