Home page world

Of: Luke Einkammerer

split

On April 3rd, most Corona regulations will no longer apply. However, those who want to continue to protect themselves in view of the high number of infections have various options.

Munich – On April 3rd, which has already been given the optimistic nickname “Freedom Day”, most of the corona restrictions in Bavaria will be lifted. The hotspot regulation, under which stricter requirements can be maintained in certain areas with dangerous virus variants or overburdened hospital capacities, is not being implemented in Bavaria. On Sunday, many people are therefore looking forward to saying goodbye to FFP2 masks, 3G certificates and other measures that have become part of everyday life over the past two years.

At the same time as the eagerly awaited return to normalcy, the coronavirus is still spreading at breakneck speed. At the start of the weekend, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported almost 200,000 new infections – a number that underlines how serious the situation is despite “Freedom Day”. These worrying statistics about the virus should certainly make many citizens want to protect themselves in the future. You can find out how this should work without Corona regulations here.

“Freedom Day” on April 3rd: Which rules apply? Which rules remain?

It is well known that the fact that there will be no more corona rules from April 3rd is not true. Some of the previous measures will remain in place. Wearing an FFP2 mask is still mandatory in local public transport, as well as in medical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, refugee accommodation and other “vulnerable facilities”. A face mask can only be dispensed with in retail shops, leisure facilities and schools. Anyone who sees a high risk of infection in overcrowded buses or trains without a mask does not have to worry for the time being and should be able to use it relatively without hesitation in the future.

The FFP2 mask is now considered a symbol of the corona pandemic. On April 3rd, masks will no longer be compulsory in Bavaria for the most part – although the number of infections is worryingly high. © dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

“Freedom Day” on April 3rd: How to continue protecting yourself

Even with the end of the previous corona measures, there are some ways to protect yourself from infection in the future. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Center for Health Education has infectionprotection.de to the so-called “AHA+L+A! formula”. The risk of infection with the corona virus could therefore be reduced as long as you keep your distance (A), pay attention to your own hygiene (H) and wear a mask in everyday life (A). You should also ventilate regularly (L) and use the Corona warning app (A!) to find out about possible contact encounters with infected people.

The mask requirement in everyday life will largely no longer apply with the coming easing, but keeping your distance, hygiene, ventilation and the warning app should continue to prove to be sensible, individual protective measures in the coming weeks and months. In addition, wearing a mask always makes sense – even in places where it is no longer mandatory.

“Freedom Day” on April 3rd: Vaccination effective protection against Corona

Another important step is and remains the corona vaccination. Anyone who has received the first two doses or the additional booster vaccination is officially considered fully vaccinated and thus has effective protection against the virus and the insidious omicron variant. Although the “fully vaccinated” status will only apply to those who have been boosted from October 1st, the vaccination “basically offers good protection against serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19”, as the Robert Koch Institute says.

If you want to protect yourself from Corona after “Freedom Day”, you have many options. Of course, it is important that people behave similarly, but those who keep their distance, continue to wear a mask, get vaccinated and avoid large crowds despite the end of 2G and 3G should be relatively safe in the near future. (le)