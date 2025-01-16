The turmericAs we all know, It is a spice that comes from the root of the plant called “turmeric longa“, a perennial plant of the family ginger. It is usually used as a spice and food coloring, being a main ingredient of curry powder.

Origin

Apparently, It is a plant native to Southeast Asia and India, where it was used for the first time between 610 BC and 320 BC. Since that moment, a large percentage of nutritionists have considered it a superfoodbecause it has many beneficial properties for health.

Also commonly known as ‘the saffron of India’ or ‘the taste of gold’, it should be noted that currently all tropical countries -or a large majority- cultivate it. Yes indeed, The main exporters of turmeric are India, China, Sri Lanka and the Philippines..

Benefits

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Lowers cholesterol . It helps reduce blood levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.

. It helps reduce blood levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which helps prevent cardiovascular diseases. Reduces stomach inflammation . Curcumin stimulates bile production, which promotes digestion and can relieve stomach upset and gas. As if that were not enough, it helps reduce belly inflammation.

. Curcumin stimulates bile production, which promotes digestion and can relieve stomach upset and gas. As if that were not enough, it helps reduce belly inflammation. Promotes weight control . It helps reduce body weight, since it improves metabolism, limits the growth of fatty tissue and promotes the proper functioning of insulin.

. It helps reduce body weight, since it improves metabolism, limits the growth of fatty tissue and promotes the proper functioning of insulin. Prevents neurodegenerative diseases . It has a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action that acts on brain cells.

. It has a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action that acts on brain cells. Reduces sore throat . Curcumin can help relieve inflammation and reduce all the symptoms associated with this discomfort.

. Curcumin can help relieve inflammation and reduce all the symptoms associated with this discomfort. Improves skin health. It can be used therapeutically to treat dermatological diseases, such as acne, alopecia or atopic dermatitis.

The best way to take it

To take advantage of all the positive aspects mentioned above, it is advisable to take turmeric tea. With this, you can experiment, to the joy of many peoplegreater relaxation on a mental levelbecause it is a drink rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

The preparation is very simple: place a teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml of boiling water and let it rest for about 10 to 15 minutes. Next, you should let it be warm and drink up to three cups a day between meals.