A pinch of salt in life is good, less on the plate, if you overdo it. A tip to reduce consumption is to resort to salt substitutes which are known in the scientific literature for lower blood pressure. New confirmation comes from the results of the Salt Substitute and Stroke Study, one of the most extensive research conducted on this topic, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study, carried out in China, investigated the effects of using salt with 75 percent sodium chloride and 25 percent sodium chloride potassium chloride involving, between 2014 and 2015, 20,995 inhabitants. The goal was to experience the combined action of a reduction in the consumption of normal salt (ie sodium-based) and a greater potassium intakeon population subgroups, such as people with a previous stroke or high blood pressure or age 60 or older. The mean duration of follow-up (control over time) was approximately five years. The incidence of stroke, the primary objective of the survey, dropped by about 14 percent using the salt substitute compared to normal salt, the incidence of major cardiovascular diseases dropped by about 13 percent and that of premature death by about 12 percent.