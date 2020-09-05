Adolescence is the stage in which our children most need us to accompany them with serenity, understanding and empathy. May we help them to understand the changing world around them, to help them curb their impulsiveness, to love each other greedily.

– I find it hard to believe that you have grown so much.

– Did you like it better when we were little?

– No, it makes me very happy to see you so old.

– Even if we argue much more than before?

– Although sometimes it is difficult for us to understand each other.

You watch them and you realize that they are no longer those children that you snuggled in your arms when they were afraid or asked you for a story before going to sleep. Now I see two young people wanting to discover the world in their own way, who on many occasions find it difficult to listen to my opinions and who request permission to leave the nest.

Two people in the process of change, of discovery, of building their own identity. With little modulated emotions, with confused feelings, with high doses of impulsivity.

I am lucky to live with two teenagers, two young people wanting to challenge the world, to discover paths, to pursue dreams. That squeeze life, full of illusions, fears and emotions to the maximum intensity.

Without a doubt, as a mother, adolescence is the time when I feel that my children need my tenderness, my patience and understanding the most. May she listen to you and accompany you with serenity and we are in tune. The moment when they most need me to repeat that I love them without condition, that I am there whatever happens, even if I do it, distance yourself while respecting their privacy.

And yes, it is not easy to educate in this turbulent educational stage that puzzles us so much. Let our children grow without overprotecting them, find the balance between demands and freedom, knowing how to ask and listen. Understand the rebellion, the contradictions, the attraction they have for risk.

It is not easy to live with two people in constant turmoil, who often explode without being able to fully understand why. With little capacity for self-criticism, they walk between euphoria and catastrophism, crying and unbridled laughter.

It is not easy to calmly accompany two young people who find it difficult to admit their mistakes, who are immersed in a chaos of change, who find it difficult to overcome frustration. Who inhabit a maelstrom of feelings, doubts and desires.

It is not easy to understand that sometimes they are sullen, that they have excessive behaviors, that they do not know how to properly manage their outbursts of aggressiveness or anger.

It is not easy to accept that our children need to spend hours in their rooms hooked to their screens and headphones, interacting through networks with their peer group.

How easy it is to lose patience with them, catch their mood swings, feel hurt with their questions. Do not raise your voice when doors are slammed or made judgments that fill the home with misgivings.

Adolescents are rebellious, self-centered, rule-breakers, impulsive. But they are also loving, supportive, creative, and fun.

I wish we were able to remember how we were during this stage so that we could be much more empathetic. Be more aware of how difficult it is for them to mature in a consumerist, globalized and individualistic society like ours.

Let’s take advantage of this complex but wonderful educational stage to strengthen ties, to bring positions closer together, to show them our unconditional love. To connect with them emotionally, accompany them without drama and with large doses of common sense and humor.

Let’s trust them, let’s learn to leave the necessary distance so that they can grow free, so that they can make decisions autonomously. Let them draw their own path and make decisions even if we know they are going to make mistakes. Let us agree on rules, make limits more flexible, and establish consequences when they do not comply with the pacts. Let’s find a balance between the affective bond and the rules. Let us give away looks that welcome, words that they understand, hugs that protect, spaces that bring together without judging. Let us remind them daily how much we love them and value their efforts. Let us understand without justification, let us not magnify or aggravate conflicts. Let’s be the best example when it comes to managing conflicts, controlling our anger, empowering ourselves. Let us never forget that the example drags. Let’s talk with the desire to understand each other, without questions, ironies, accusative tones or comparisons. With a language full of respect and large doses of affection. Let’s agree on formulas that satisfy both sides, let’s be interested in what they like or care about. Encourage them to construct questions that help them understand. Let us respect the privacy they need, their vital rhythms, their calming silences. Let us help them to assume their responsibilities without drowning expectations, to love themselves with their abilities and defects. Let us accept that screens are the umbilical cord of your relationships, your window to the world. Let’s agree on the moments without connection, let’s try to know the content they consume. Let’s not underestimate their emotions, let’s ask them what is worrying them, let’s help them find answers to their concerns or fears. Let’s teach them to manage risks, mood swings, melancholy. Let’s give them prominence within the family, let’s value their opinions, let’s listen to their demands. Let’s look for activities that strengthen our relationships. Let us accompany with tons of patience, serenity and empathy. Let’s share with them how we feel when they lose their roles, let’s educate about mutual respect.

As the psychologist and journalist Jaume Funes reminds us: “let’s love them when they least deserve it because that’s when they need it most, when they are most vulnerable.”

** Sonia López Iglesias is a psychopedagogue, teacher and trainer of families and teaching teams. Expert in emotional education and communication. In love with the adolescent stage.

