The onset of meteorological spring once again reminds us of the approach of Easter, a week before which the parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church will celebrate Palm Sunday.

On April 9, 2023, believers will go to worship. After visiting the temple, it is customary to dine with the whole family at a large table, where, on the occasion of the holiday, you can eat pastries, fish and caviar.

Relatives and friends are congratulated, wish God’s grace, health, peace, wisdom, mercy, humility, fulfillment of charitable desires.

If it is impossible to help a person in a difficult situation, you can wish him not to give up, not to fall into despair and despondency, as well as spiritual strength.

Churched people are sure: while composing kind words, voicing them, it is important to keep thoughts pure and bright.

Palm Sunday reminds believers of the spiritual meaning of Great Lent – curbing vices, helping one’s neighbor, strengthening faith in God and serving him. Appropriate instructions on the holiday can be said by godparents to their godchildren.

Giving gifts on Palm Sunday is not customary. An exception may be cases related directly to the symbol of the holiday. If relatives for health reasons, due to old age or for other reasons were unable to attend the service, it is welcome to bring them consecrated willow branches on the day of the holiday.

