Composting speeds up nature’s cleaning up process. You let small animals, bacteria and fungi do the work. They convert organic waste into compost, a kind of superfood for plants. That’s one of the most eco-friendly ways to keep your plants thriving. Anne Marie van Dam and Caroline de Vlaam know all about it. Van Dam is a soil scientist and vegetable garden teacher. De Vlaam is a garden coach and compost master. Together they wrote the book Long live the bottom! A healthy basis for every garden†