known as man’s best friend, puppies They have become the most wonderful company for the human being, because the dogs manage to establish unique bonds with their owners.

In addition to this, puppies are also known for their great intelligence that allows them to understand words and various stimuli made by their masters.

According to a public investigation in Apploed Animal Behavior Science. The puppies are capable of understanding 89 words or phrases, most of them related to commands or objects.

While it is clear that the animal cannot imitate the sounds of these words, it is common for them to react with sounds or movements.

As mentioned in the research, some of the words that dogs can understand are; “sitting”, “still”, “search”, and others.

It should be noted that based on the training that the puppy has received, it can understand other types of orders or identify objects.

Other studies that were cited by the Cadena Heat news outlet, indicate that dogs can understand a wide variety of words, since the pets of several people were tested by asking them to report how their pet responded to 172 words.

As a result, it was obtained that the majority of the animals understood the majority of the words based on the intonation with which they were made.