Formalized his accusation in the federal jurisdiction, Former US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his divisive rhetoricand another depressing chapter opens in the country in a war of narratives that seems to never end.

According to a June 7-10 poll by CBS and YouGov, just 38 percent of likely Republican voters believe Trump’s mishandling of classified documents was a national security risk, versus 80 percent. percent in all other voting blocks.

Trump’s falsehoods in connection with the case threaten to undermine public confidence in federal justice, as well as his insistence that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” undermined confidence in the integrity of the American democratic process. Happily, when it comes to the 2020 election, there have been shifts in public opinion that point to effective strategies to resist attacks on the core institutions of democracy.

It is true that various surveys show that around two in three Republican voters think Joe Biden lost the election and reached the presidency through fraud. This lie prompted Trump supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and Republican-controlled states to pass laws restricting access to the polls in the name of countering voter fraud (something extraordinarily rare). But hidden among the polling data is a fact few have noticed: Over time, more Republican voters began to doubt Trump’s lie about the election, and accept Biden as the rightful president.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021.

Changes in looks

This trend appears in surveys conducted by Bright Line Watch, a collaborative project that brings together political scientists from various universities (of which I am a member and founder). In a November 2020 poll, we found that basically all Democrats and two-thirds of independents believed that Biden was definitely or probably the rightful winner, against just a quarter of Republicans.

It was thus implicit that three quarters of Republican voters suspected that whoever entered the White House was a usurper. But since then we have repeated the poll five times, and the last time, in November 2022, we found that 35 percent of Republicans now accept Biden as the legitimate president.

Although still a minority, cThis is a 40 percent increase over the original quarter of Republican voters. In addition, surveys from other organizations reveal the same trend. Between November 2020 and December 2022, pollsters at Monmouth University asked a sample of Republican voters multiple times whether they believed Biden’s victory was “fair and clear” or just “the result of voter fraud.” The proportion of those who chose the second answer dropped from 69 to 55 percent.

Which Republican voters have been most likely to stop believing Trump’s lie? Upon careful analysis of the Bright Line Watch data, we found that it is largely people with more formal education, particularly with a university degree (17 percent of Republicans and 21 percent of Democrats in our samples).

Whereas in 2020 the proportion of Republican voters with college degrees who believed Biden won the election fair and square was 30 percent, by the end of 2022 the figure had grown to almost 50 percent. As for Republican voters whose formal education ended in high school, they, too, were less fascinated by Trump’s lie two years later. Although to a lesser extent than university students.

Some will say that the vast majority of Republican voters who say they don’t care about Trump’s disclosure of ultra-confidential documents and information to people who visited his clubs in Florida and New Jersey are already lost. But to assume that he is an unattainable collective would be a mistake.

Unaware of the operation of the electoral administration, they referred to the leaders in whom they trusted the most

Those who believed Trump’s lies about the 2020 election were not foolish fools. They only lacked information and direct knowledge with which to verify their beliefs. Unaware of the operation of the electoral administration, they referred to the leaders in whom they trusted the most.

And then, as the evidence to the contrary began to mount, a well-oiled disinformation machine went to work at full speed to offer them arguments to support their position and neutralize those on the other side.

What lessons can we draw from the fact that Trump’s lie has lost some of its appeal? To begin with, that it is important to continue insisting on the facts and appeal to the critical thinking capacity of voters. Trump relies heavily on repetition, and Democrats should do the same, making it clear time and time again that the former president’s recklessness and self-centeredness put national security at risk and may have exposed the American people to a huge damage.

Trump’s lie hinged on the fact that few of us have direct knowledge of how an election is run. In addition, few have direct experience in relation to intelligence work, the protection of information about the country’s nuclear arsenalplanning for a hypothetical invasion, and so on.

Very few people have ever entered a sensitive compartmentalized information facility (SCIF), which is the standard procedure for accessing ultra-confidential documents. That is why those who do have to explain to the rest of us, as many times as necessary, why the former president’s handling of those documents was not only irregular but also potentially catastrophicand in fact, criminal.

SUSAN STOKES*

CHICAGO

Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago and faculty director of the Chicago Center on Democracy.

