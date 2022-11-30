Next Thursday, December 22, the doors of the Theater will open to host the traditional Christmas Lottery draw. A day that, in addition to preluding the most magical time of the year, brings with it a line of graceful people who spread a complete frenzy throughout the country: liters and liters of champagne, confetti and even fireworks.

It is an event that has reached such magnitude that thousands of tourists take advantage of the trip to our lands to take as a ‘souvenir’. Undoubtedly, a memory that could have a special place in their hearts if they win El Gordo. A situation similar to that of those Spaniards who live abroad, who do not want to lose the habit and take some with them. This December long weekend will once again be an avalanche of sales, so from LA VERDAD you can locate the Christmas Lottery number you want and find out in which administration of your vacation destination it is located.

However, the uncertainty comes after checking the Christmas Lottery number and discovering that a prize has been won. The concern increases in those cases that have only obtained a refund or stone, since the trip could cost even more than the amount won. There is no need to be alarmed, on many occasions it is possible not to have to travel to Spanish territory to make the payment.

Collect the prize from abroad



The path to follow to receive the winning amount, whether you are a foreigner or a Spanish national, will depend both on the means through which the purchase was made and on the amount of the prize in question.

In this way, if the ticket has been physically purchased and it has been a winner for an amount of less than 2,000 euros, you must go directly to a lottery administration anywhere in Spain. For prizes of more than 40,000 euros, you will have to go to a Spanish bank branch and make the deposit into an account that is in your name. The entities recognized for this purpose are: Abanca, Banco de Sabadell, BBVA, Caixabank, Cajamar, Ibercaja Banco, Kutxabank and Unicaja Banco.

On the contrary, if the number is purchased online and the amount of the prize is equivalent to a maximum figure of 1,999 euros, there is the possibility of requesting the payment ‘online’. In addition, the possibility of collecting the tenth of the Christmas Lottery for Bizum has been incorporated. However, if the amount to be received is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, it must be collected on Spanish soil. In addition, as happens with those acquired in an administration, there is also an exception: for prizes greater than 40,000 euros, you must go to the bank, which will pay 20% of the total to the Treasury.

In any case, as we can see, the collection does not understand nationalities, since when it comes to receiving the winning amount, both foreigners and Spaniards must follow the same steps.