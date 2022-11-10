The temptation of Credit cardsit is something that catches most people; Unfortunately, sometimes the credit that it grants you leads to excessive expenses and for not paying on time the interests.

This causes them to go accumulating debts and the Payments They can no longer be carried out, which means that the person goes to the credit bureau.

Tips to clean your credit bureau

The advice that Debate brings you to clean your credit bureau are the following:

1. Get up to speed with Payments.

2. Contact the financial institution Where is he I owein case of not being able to cover the total payments due to your economic situation. The above to reach an agreement on the credit.

3. Check from time to time the Credit bureau to make sure they only appear requested credits and correct.

4. Negotiate a remove If no agreement is reached with the financial institution.



Infonavit: Credit Mejoravit

‍‍

