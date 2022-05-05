Cleaning tip of the weekThe house could use a major overhaul once in a while. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp therefore helps to solve everyday problems. This week: cleaning wooden garden furniture.

“What many people find beautiful now are those greyish garden furniture made of unprocessed wood”, Marja begins her story over the phone. ,,It may look a bit sad and ripe for the fire, but I think it looks beautiful, charming and romantic among the plants. Especially those benches in the corner of the garden.”

In the past, impregnated teak wood predominated, Marja recalls. ,,That was also beautiful and shiny a bit more. All you had to do was polish it with warm water and maybe oil it once a year. The advantage was that you could sit on it fine, but I wouldn’t sit on unprocessed wood with my skirt so quickly – just give me a pillow!”

First tip: not with the high-pressure sprayer

“If you do not regularly clean or protect the wooden furniture, there is a chance that green deposits will adhere to it. My first tip is not to get started with the pressure washer right away. The trees that are watching would like to limp out of the garden when they see that. Wood has its own protective layer and you can remove it with the high-pressure cleaner. Cracks can also form and the lifespan of your beautiful raw sofa will decrease by leaps and bounds. So don’t do it!”

There is much more to do in the garden in May. Look at the garden calendar van vtwonen to see which jobs are needed this month.

Wooden garden furniture and green soap

Cleaning isn’t that big of a job, says Marja. “Green deposits are easy to get rid of. Make a solution of warm water – not hot – with a little green soap. Take a semi-hard brush, preferably one that you would also use to polish the shoes. Clean everything and go with the grain of the wood, not against the structure. Do not let the green soap soak in, it is not necessary. Dry the furniture immediately with a cloth. You could use an old towel or white work cloth. I like to use a white work cloth because then you can see whether you have cleaned properly.”







Black mold spots on wooden garden furniture

“A friend of mine recently had black mold on her outdoor sofa. She used soda instead of green soap, after which the fungus disappeared again. Use the same method as I described with green soap. Is there an ugly rotten spot or grease stain on your wooden furniture? Then try to sand it down very lightly with fine sandpaper. Sand with the grain, otherwise it’s like you’re pushing someone against the grain.”







Maintaining and protecting wooden garden furniture

It also comes down to maintenance, Marja assures. “Oil or pickle once or twice a year. I always make a mixture in a spaghetti plate: I supplement a dash of olive oil with half a lemon. I mix that up and consider it a home-garden-and-kitchen remedy with good results. Apply with a sponge. It always works for me, but if you prefer a recommended remedy, go to one of the DIY chains and let them talk you through it. There are plenty.”

Finally, if you have seen the sun set in the evening and you go inside, place the garden chairs at an angle against the table to prevent puddles of water from remaining on the seating area, Marja advises. “It is even better to use a tarp or cover to protect the furniture from rain. This way you can enjoy your wooden garden furniture for longer!”

