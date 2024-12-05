The stoves and fireplaces they must be clean to be safe and maintain its durability. Because, if they are clogged, they can be a real danger as the smoke outlet is blocked, so everything indicates that it is necessary to have them ready to face the winter.

It is not always easy to know how to carry out this cleaning, so we will tell you how to clean the stove or fireplace safely, and everything you need to know about it. Let’s get to work!

Cleaning supplies

Fireplace with living room/Photo: Pixabay

For clean chimneys and stoves you need some absorbent cleaning cloths and soft; a mask and rubber gloves so as not to directly touch the ashes and remains with your hands; a chimney sweep brush with metal bristles to remove soot from the extractor tube; a brush with hard bristles for the roof and walls of the chimney; and garbage bags to throw waste into them.

In addition to this, you will have to use some plastics to put around it on the floor, to avoid getting it dirty while you’re working on the task. They will also help you sheets of newspaper.

Clean ashes and soot

Make sure, before you begin, that the fireplace or wood stove is turned off and completely cool. Next, once you start with the work, it is remove the remains of half-burned firewood and all the ashes. Use a metal brush and dustpan. Next, you’ll need to take care of the ceiling and walls.

don’t forget clean the extractor tube with the chimney sweep brush. When you scrape it, in an upward and downward direction, you will see that a large amount of accumulated soot will come out. Again use the dustpan to remove anything that has come loose. Do this task as soon as you accumulate soot, and do not wait until the end or you will run a greater risk of spreading it and dirtying everything around. Remember that it is also possible to use a special ash vacuum cleanerwhich can be purchased from around €25. If you put the fireplace in frequently throughout the year and need to clean it often, the investment is worth it.

Clean chimneys and pellet stoves

Pellets/Photo: Pixabay

In the specific case of the fireplaces and pellet stovesyou should disconnect them from the power before starting to clean, in addition to checking that they are cold. Then, empty the ash from the drawer and use a soft bristle brush for cleaning the burner and hopper. Finally, vacuum the flue and ventilation system. Don’t forget to wear gloves and a mask.

In the pellet stove It is recommended to vacuum the ashtray area every day, and clean the rest of the combustion chamber once a week. Deep cleaning should be carried out twice a year. Also, keep in mind that it is possible to use the so-called pellets and chimney sweep logsdepending on the type of stove or fireplace you have at home. You can buy them in specialized stores and large stores. Its action is simple. When burning, chemical substances are released that contribute to a deeper cleaning by cleaning the walls of the chimney and the flue. You will find them from €5.

Clean fireplace glass

Fireplace with glass in Christmas decorated living room/Photo: Unsplash

If your chimney has glassyou will also have to clean it. You have the option of using a homemade solution of vinegar and hot water in equal parts, so effective in so many other cases, or buy a specific product for it. Use a soft sponge or microfiber cloth, rinse and dry. If you choose to use products you have purchased, strictly follow the instructions on the packaging to avoid risks. And make sure the glass is completely dry before lighting the stove or fireplace again.

Safety precautions

Room with two armchairs and a lit stove/Photo: Unsplash

You should always use the fireplace and stove with appropriate fuels to not take risks. The firewood must always be dry, otherwise it will cause a lot of smoke and generate more waste. Likewise, fireplaces and stoves must be always on with supervisionas a precaution in case something happens to the fire or a spark jumps. In fact, it is recommended to turn them off whenever you leave the house and there is no one monitoring their operation when the pellets or firewood are burning. Failure to comply with this rule may result in house fire.

Lastly, remember ventilate frequently the room in which the fireplace is located and check that it has a correct smoke evacuation. Never obstruct the outlet of these to avoid risks of poisoning. And if you haven’t cleaned your chimney in a while, call a professional so they can carry out a cleaning. thorough cleaning and leave it like new.