Home cleaning is a somewhat tedious but necessary task to avoid the presence of harmful health viruses and bacteria. Performing this weekly process helps to have the house ordered and reduces the work that accumulates if you do it less frequently. The kitchen is one of the most dirty spaces And more cleaning needs.

Inside the kitchen, the oven is one of the appliances that accumulates the most dirt and also one of the least cleaned. The heat it produces tends to melt some foods such as cheese, which fall to the bottom and forget to collect causing them to burn creating bad odors and being embedded.

Besides, The oven door It also requires comprehensive cleaning, but many people do not know how to do it properly, therefore, professional house cleaner such as Sara San Angelo, also creator of Confessions of a Cleaning Ladythey recommend these tricks with which The appliance crystal will be impeccable.

Image of a woman cleaning an oven | Istock

One of the best techniques to hygienize the oven door is to use a solution that Vinegar and water mixture in equal parts. It is enough to extend the liquid on the outside of the glass, let it stand for a few minutes and Use a microfiber cloth to remove it carefully. In the event that the oven is stainless steel, it is advisable to use a specialized cleaner for such material.

The inside of this glass requires special treatment. One way to do it is mixing Half cup of sodium bicarbonate with water To make a kind of pasta. San Angelo recommends adding a few drops of dishwasher soap for greater efficacy. Once the mixture is carried out, it is applied by the door surface and let it stand approximately fifteen minutes, then rub with a non -abrasive sponge and the remains with paper or a microfiber cloth are removed.

The moment in which you have to clean the oven It depends on the frequency with which it is used. It is never very important to perform this action with the still hot appliance. If you remove fallen foods when you finish using it and You perform minimal cleaning Every time you use this, hygienization tasks will decrease significantly.