Sunday, March 19, 2023, 12:18 p.m.



| Updated 12:39 p.m.



If you have jewelery at home, you have surely seen how your earrings, rings or necklaces began to blacken and lose their natural luster. This is the main drawback of these cheaper materials. With contact with water, the gold or silver plated layer that covers the steel or iron is lost, which causes its oxidation. Although jewelry is less resistant than jewelry, you can use various products that you probably have at home to protect your accessories.

Tricks to clean your rings, necklaces or earrings



In the event that your rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants are already oxidized and have turned black, there are several home tricks to clean jewelry and restore its natural shine. The properties of bicarbonate make it an essential product at home. It is used to remove stains on white clothes, wash pans, the oven or the microwave, and to relieve stomach pain. The quintessential multipurpose product to remove stains, you can also use it here. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and a half of toothpaste in a bowl of warm water. With a brush, rub your jewelry until it is completely clean.

To clean metal jewelry you can use effervescent aspirin. Submerge your accessories in a glass of water and add the pills. Wait 10 minutes and they will be clean. A trick to recover its shine is to apply eye make-up remover and rub with a cotton ball.

How to protect the color of your jewelry



To prevent your jewelery from blackening and delay oxidation, you can use two household products: nail polish and Vaseline. When you are going to put an accessory on for the first time, protect the material with a layer of nail polish or Vaseline. It is convenient that you repeat this from time to time to extend the life of your jewelry. With minimal care you will keep the jewelery for longer. It is advisable not to store all the pieces together so that they do not get damaged. You should also separate gold and silver jewelry with costume jewelry. The best way to prevent them from rusting is not to bathe in the pool or beach with them, unless they are made of stainless steel. Don’t spray cologne on them either.