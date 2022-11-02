The cleaning of the car windows without leaving halos it is essential not only as the last finishing step within a cycle perfect wash, but also to improve visibility and safety while driving. One of the biggest problems is removing the detergent it often leaves behind halos or deposits on the surface, forcing us to several steps to obtain the desired result. In this guide we show you which product to use to clean car windows without leaving residues.

Car glass cleaning without streaks

How to clean the car windows inside and out? How to clean them without scratching them? The advice is to use a specific product for the car and not household products which have a cleaning action inferior and above all they are less dedicated to the multiplicity of materials that we can find on a car, these products often use unrefined ammonia or alcohol: substances particularly harmful on specific materials present on the outside and especially inside a car.

Specific products are recommended to clean car windows

Which product to clean car windows

Among the products recommended to properly clean the car windows there is “Glass Cleaner & Degreaser“Of the line Maniac Line by Ma-Fra. It is a fast product and easy to use: acts in depth by removing all types of dirt, even that fatlike fingerprints, from all kinds of crystals, even darkened ones or the digital screens.

Glass Cleaner & Degreaser is an inert product on glass protectors already applied; is easy, fasteliminates limescale and oily substances contained in electronic cigarettes, the so-called dirty swap. It also dries quickly without leaving streaks or stains.

Glass Cleaner & Degreaser it is part of the Maniac Line of Ma-Fra

It does not stain and it is inert on any material with which it comes into contact, even the most delicate ones such as Alcantara, leather or other coatings on the dashboards.

Glass Cleaner & Degreaser, as used to wash car windows

Spray directly on the glass dirty and wipe with a cloth microfiber clean. Clean completely with another microfiber cloth dry and clean, until a complete and dry finish is achieved. Use the dry side of the cloth or a second clean clothto complete the finish.

How to use Glass Cleaner & Degreaservideo tutorial

Used indoors, it also manages to eliminate oily substances and glycerol contained in the steam generated by electronic cigarettes, the so-called dirty swap. It gives the treated surface an oleophobic effect which reduces the formation of fingerprints on the treated surfaces.

Used outdoors, it removes all kinds of dirt, even oily, and stains limestonebut it is inert on the protective agents applied previously, preserving them.

Glass Cleaner & Degreaser dries quickly without leaving streaks

Thanks to Zero Streaks Technology dries quickly without ever leaving stains or streaks. Furthermore, it does not contain ammonia or methanol, and is inert on any material with which it comes into contact, even the most delicate ones such as Alcantara, leather, soft touch o screens with anti-glare protection (inside) e chrome moldings outside the car. Finally, its pleasant fragrance refreshes the environment.

How to wash the car well, Maniac Line training

Maniac Line is the Ma-Fra line designed for true car care enthusiasts, for a detailing with professional performance within everyone’s reach. The constantly evolving line is currently made up of 14 productsfor cleaning and treating exteriors and interiors.

Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is not just a line of products super professionalbut also a real school to learn how to wash the car correctly.

With the Maniac Line training it is possible to become a true detailing expert. Each course covers a specific topic of car care: Prewash, Decontamination, Washing, Polishing and Protection, Finishing, Leather, Textile and Carpet Cleaning, Plastic Protection and Glass Cleaning. Maniac Line courses are available on line.

