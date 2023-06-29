Thursday, June 29, 2023, 6:08 p.m.



Almost three months have passed since the deadline for submitting applications for the 200-euro aid for people with a low level of income and assets, which ended on March 31. The measure was approved by the Government within a package aimed at combating inflation and the crisis caused by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. To qualify for the aid, the applicant had to meet a series of criteria:

– Have habitual residence in Spain.

– Have income of less than 27,000 euros per year and assets of less than 75,000 euros.

– Having carried out an activity on their own account or that of others for which they are registered in the corresponding Social Security or mutual insurance scheme or have been a beneficiary of unemployment benefit or subsidy.

Once submitted, applicants can check the status of the aid at the Electronic Office of the Tax Agency, accessing with a digital certificate or electronic DNI. If the request has been denied, it will appear in the ‘show requests in withdrawal status’ section, within the personal area. In addition, the administration itself ensures that if “the payment of the aid is not appropriate” it will be notified before June 30 so that the citizen can consult the reasons.

Ways to claim the aid of 200 euros



Next June 30 ends the term established for the Tax Agency to pay that amount to citizens who are within the requirements, however there are many applicants who have not received it. All of them have two claim possibilities. Whether you receive the denial notification or if the term to receive the aid ends without having obtained the money, these are the ways you can go:

– Economic-administrative claim: it can be filed with the Tax Agency within a month from July 1 or from the day after receiving the negative resolution.

– Appeal for replacement: it also has a period of one month and can be filed at the offices of the Tax Agency, confirming that an economic-administrative claim has not been filed before.