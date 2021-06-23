Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. For the most superstitious, it is always advisable to know all the beliefs regarding traditions and customs. This time here are all the predictions related to the months: which is the luckiest, the richest and the least suitable for the celebration.

Among the various traditions that lie behind marriage, there is also an important meaning entrusted to the months of the year. Starting in order, let’s find out which will be the most suitable to wish luck and wealth at the wedding and which one remains to be avoided.

The months and the wedding: meanings and superstition

Although there are many traditions and customs linked to marriage, some are hidden even in the little ones details. Also there programming of the ceremony and of the party it hides within itself some great ones secrets: knowing how to choose when it matters to most people superstitious. In fact, each month brings with it different wishes and hopes.

Starting from January, we could say that we start with a good choice: starting the year with marriage wishes affection, kindness and loyalty to the couple. February instead it is the choice best to plan the wedding: this month is the ideal period for the birth of loves, passions and unions. March it contains inside the double side of the weight scale as it brings with it both joy and pain.

April it is already safer as it contains a wish for the sun joys. Paradoxically, for being one of the most beautiful months of the year, May is nefarious for the celebration of the wedding: it is certainly not a recommended month for planning. June is the month of the goddess Juno, or the protector according to the Greco-Roman tradition of love and marriage. In short, in the sixth month of the year we ensure a good dose of luck: there will also be trips, both by land and by sea.

July is a month that prepares the future union to sacrifice that distinguishes life. August keeps the energy of change active and guarantees many Announcements within the marriage itself. September is another good choice: bring riches and cheerfulness. October is the month for most romantic: his message is that of a great love but without much economic possibility. Although faint and dark, November strengthens the futures joys. With her snow, December guarantees love eternal.

