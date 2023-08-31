Each motorcyclist has specific needs and uses his motorcycle according to more or less habitual habits and routes. For this reason, it is essential to identify what types of motorcycle tires exist on the market and the importance of choosing the right one. more suitable according to actual use. And it is that equipping a tire model that does not adapt to the needs of each motorcyclist has a direct impact on driving or on the behavior of the motorcycle. Likewise, choosing an inappropriate tire for actual use also negatively affects its durability, a factor that affects both security and pocket of each user, since they have to change the wheels every few kilometers.

For example, according to Euromaster, ‘Rutas’ is the ideal type of tire for those motorists accustomed to making long-distance trips on motorways and dual carriageways. Regarding its durability, in some cases they can reach 15,000 km. Among its characteristics, its hardness stands out due to its central band and it is usually mounted on Gran Turismo motorcycles. In the event that these types of tires have to be changed, the invoice in the workshop can range between 220 and 550 euros.

‘Sport’ is a tire in which its users look for a sporty behavior, either rolling on circuits or driving regularly through areas of mountain passes or coastal roads with a large succession of curves. Among its main characteristics, this tire offers great grip on asphalt in curves, since they are usually two-component. They have a harder rubber in the center, to extend its useful life, and softer on the sides, to have a great grip in twisty areas, or in the curves of a circuit. Due to their very specific peculiarities, they are not wheels that last more kilometers -between 4,000 and 6,000 km- and in the event that they have to be replaced, it implies an economic cost of between 200 and 500 euros.

The most appropriate for those motorists who circulate in the city and, therefore, with speed restrictions, is the so-called ‘Urban’. Among its characteristics, it stands out mainly its narrowness and its high degree of grip with the asphalt in all types of conditions, even with rain. Regarding its durability and depending on the models on the market, it can travel between 4,000 and 14,000 km and the cost of its replacement in the workshop ranges between 80 and 250 euros.

For its part, ‘Custom’ are very special tires with larger measurements than usual for motorcycles that are usually very heavy and with large displacements. In this case, the appearance of the rubber is highly relevant, since its owners need “their motorcycle to look beautiful” and attract attention. Regarding its durability, they can travel between 15,000 and 18,000 km, while the cost of the invoice when they have to be replaced is between 300 and 600 euros.

Finally, for field or offroad they are very specific tires. There are mainly two types of offroad motorcycle: those that do a lot of road and very little field, and those that practically do not leave the field. In the first place, they would be the mixed tires 80% road, 20% field, in this case those that are mounted on trail-type motorcycles; and secondly, the tires used by enduro, raid and motocross bikes. In these last types of motorcycles, the tire has a very special design since its tread is made up of a series of studs that guarantee grip on surfaces with very low adhesion, such as dirt, sand or mud. And their price range when it comes to replacing them? Well, very varied, from a very cheap cost to a very expensive one.