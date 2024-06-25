Choosing tires is an exciting task for car lovers and continuous modifications.

For users less passionate about their car, one more maintenance task that with some basic knowledge can be accomplished without problems.

It is only necessary to follow the tire numbering indicated in the manual, although there are some variables that can be modified taking into account the climatic conditions of the place of use, the driving style, and the type of vehicle.

In this post we will see all the variants to consider to choose the best option for each vehicle.

Tire measurements

When we start searching for a tire, the first thing we see is the manufacturer’s brand, the model and a series of numbers. What does each one mean?

The first number is the one that indicates the width of the tire, which is expressed in millimeters and is obtained by measuring from the outermost point to the innermost point of the rolling area, that is, the one in contact with the asphalt.

The second number indicates the appearance of the tire’s sidewall or bead. This is obtained with a percentage between the height and the width.

A low aspect number will provide better grip and transition when cornering, but the vibrations of the asphalt will be felt more.

Then a letter is filtered between the numbering that indicates the type of construction, today the majority being of the radial type, and that is why the letter is R.

Another number that appears is the total diameter of the tire, depending on each car, this numbering ranges from 13 to 20 inches.

There are other additional measurements which are the load index and speed index. One indicates the maximum weight that the tire supports, and the other the maximum speed at which it can travel.

Where to find tire measurements?

The first place you can find the measurements is on the tire itself. The measurements and the manufacturing and expiration date appear on the external band.

Secondly, in the vehicle maintenance manual, in the tires and wheels section.

And finally on the driver’s door. Almost all car models have tire measurements and the indicated pressure with which they should be inflated, with and without weight inside the car.

Change the tires following the user and maintenance manual

The simplest way to replace the covers when they reach their useful life is to check what the car manufacturer indicates in its manual.

That measurement is what the car comes with from the factory and what the manufacturer considers, which is what will give the car the best performance.

The calibration of the speedometer is done based on these measurements, so replacing it with another may alter some values. If this occurs, the ideal is that a specialist can participate in the decision.

Regarding the brand of tires, for commercial reasons, car brands recommend a particular manufacturer, but the tires can be replaced with other brands with the same or similar measurements.

The most recognized tire brands usually share measurements, or manufacture similar ones. Such is the case of Michelin, Bridgestone, Pirelli, Nitto brand tiresYokohama, Kumho, Hankook, among others.

The choice of tire according to climatic conditions

It is an important criterion for choosing the right tire for the car. Asphalt in 30 degree heat is not the same as in cold or snowy places.

In mountain locations, which usually have cold winters with sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice, it is important to choose tires for these conditions. In some cases, it may be necessary to include chains to break up ice and snow for added grip.

Tire manufacturers have models for all-seasons (places with moderate winters and mild summers), winter tires (for severely cold conditions), and summer tires (for warm conditions).

The choice of tire according to the driving style

This tire selection criterion is important, and may seem like a demanding detail, but with driving time the small differences become noticeable.

Basically it will depend on the driver’s taste, whether he prefers a silent drive or prefers something more aggressive.

In the first case, lovers of enjoying comfort and noiselessness, it is advisable to opt for tires with a low speed index, generally indicated with the letters S, T or H.

Also look for tires with a raised aspect, this represents more rubber in the tread, which represents greater cushioning.

For those who prefer to feel the corners and drive more aggressively, a high-performance tire or one with a higher speed index is indicated.

This type of tire provides better steering control, more rigid and precise, but the tradeoff is that they tend to copy the irregularities of the asphalt.

The choice of tire according to the type of vehicle

Firstly, the tread pattern can be an important detail and make the difference in range in an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Also for those who use their vehicles on rural roads or unpaved roads, a good mud tread is key in an SUV or pick-up.

Today brands like nitto tiresBridgestone, Kumho, Yokohama and Hankook manufacture off-road tires, with wide grooves that allow good grip on slippery terrain.

Tire rotation

In addition to the usual alignment and balancing maintenance, it is important to rotate the tires every 10 thousand kilometers.

In most cars, the greatest amount of weight is found in the front, because that is where the engine is located, and added to the fact that the wheels that drive are the same, they are the ones that have the most wear.

That is why it is key to give them a rest and bring the rears to that position every 10 thousand kilometers. This will extend the life of the tires.

It is also important to maintain the indicated pressure of each of the wheels, as with the assistance.

In addition to achieving good driving and greater fuel efficiency, inflated tires have even and balanced wear.

Conclusions

As we have seen, choosing the ideal tires requires identifying the measurements established by car manufacturers, the particular driving style and the climatic conditions of the place where it is used.

It is also important to carry out periodic pressure control and rotation to improve useful life and performance. The task of changing tires is for everyone, both carefree drivers and car lovers.