Choose the right fragrance for a woman it is not an “easy” undertaking, since the perfume represents the personality of the person for whom it is intended, his style and his “essence”. Moreover, there are several factors to consider such as the type of fragrance, the aromatic notes and the intensity of the perfume itself.

Nonetheless, today, we’re going to find out how to find the perfect fragrance for a woman you care about a lot, whether it’s a partner, a mother or a friend. We will do it by sharing some curiosities on the world of women’s fragrances in order to simplify the choice and find the most suitable one with a few simple considerations to pay attention to. We are sure that this guide will be of great help to you. Let it bet?

We learn to distinguish fragrances

Fragrances are mainly distinguished by their composition. There are three types of fragrances: top notes, heart notes And background notes. The former are the initial scents that are felt when spraying the perfume, i.e. the lightest and most volatile notes. The heart notes, on the other hand, are the focus of the perfume and develop once the top notes have dissolved; they are stronger and more persistent than the top notes. Finally the notes of bottom they are the ones that they remain after the perfume has evaporated. They are the most persistent notes and are usually chosen from basic fragrances such as musk, amber or woods.

Furthermore, the fragrances are also distinguished according to their own olfactory family. There are different citrus, floral, oriental, woody, spicy and gourmand families to choose from depending on the type of woman we intend to give a gift to. The fragrances belonging to the same olfactory family, among other things, have similar notes and can be mixed together to create new fragrances from which, precisely, the perfume is born. We also remember that each fragrance has its own intensitywhich can vary a lot, and, therefore, the lighter ones are suitable for everyday use, while the more intense fragrances are ideal for special occasions or important evenings.

Character and personality: how important are they in choosing a perfume?

The choice of perfect fragrance for her must also consider style And personality. For example, if you are giving a gift to an energetic and cheerful person, a fresh and sparkling fragrance will do just fine. If we are referring to a more staid and sophisticated woman, instead, we will choose a more intense fragrance and, perhaps, sweetish or powdery.

Another thing to take into consideration is theoccasion for which you want to give perfume: if it is a romantic gift, in fact, a delicate and sensual fragrance could be the perfect choice. In the case of a gift for a different occasionsuch as a birthday or a graduation, a more decisive perfume could prove to be more suitable.

Finally, another thing to keep in mind is season during which we buy the gift. In summer, for example, a fresh and light fragrance could be more suitable, while in winter a warmer and more enveloping fragrance will be chosen.