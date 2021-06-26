Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. The final touch of a good bride look is perfume. Smell is one of the senses most related to memory. On the day of the ceremony, the perfume wants to be representative of the bride’s personality but not only.

The bride’s perfume is a touch of class, but irreplaceable. To ensure a look avant-garde, considering the circumstances of the wedding will certainly help in choosing a great fragrance. Depending on the type of personality, from the context of wedding and from the time of day a different type of perfume is associated.

The perfumes of the bride: how to choose the perfect match

The notes olfactory of a perfume are the first guidelines to understand which of the many fragrances is associated with the bride. Obviously, we are not just talking about the dress but also about personality and style of life. The perfume wants to be something very much personal. Therefore, as with the other details, it must be chosen with equal care. Normally, perfume refers to some essential oils based on flowers, fruits, berries and other natural flavors.

The various combinations of these elements result in four different types of orientation: fruity, floral, woody is spicy. Depending on the type of ceremony and the personality of the bride, one can understand which direction to go. One more perfume floral it is generally associated with a marriage purely romantic: pink, lavender is jasmine they are excellent elements for an excellent taste back.

For a more personality extrovert, an open context e solar one associates with a fragrance fruity, also perfect for ceremonies summer. Instead, for a more atmosphere modern or contemporary we speak of a perfume wooded. In this case the fragrance will coincide with the refinement and the safety of the bride, who certainly will not go unnoticed.

Finally, for a twist of originality is non-conformism we refer to spices, a bride’s best friends exotic. The spicy fragrance creates a rather atmosphere intoxicating, oriental and mystical. Generally, for ceremonies evening we always recommend a touch more intense: an “eau de parfum “ it is more and more indicated. Instead, for events daily the freshest fragrance of the eau de toilet” is more recommended.

