Massage is very important for the growth of the baby and to strengthen his hair and body. You can use a variety of oils in your baby's massage. They nourish the delicate skin of the baby and strengthen the muscles and bones.

Benefits of massaging baby oil

Baby massage provides many benefits to the child such as massage makes the child feel safe and cries less. This brings warmth in the baby’s body. Massage accelerates blood flow to hands and feet. Massage improves digestion and relieves constipation.

Oil massage relaxes the body and leads to good sleep. Massaging premature babies increases weight, keeps the heart rate balanced and the brain also works better.



Massage Oil In Summer

You can massage with coconut oil to give coolness in summer. It absorbs the skin easily. Coconut oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that are very good for baby skin.

Apart from this, sesame oil is also very good for the baby in summer. This strengthens the baby’s bones.

Massage oil for winter season

In cold weather, your baby should be massaged with the following oils:

mustard oil : Mustard oil is very beneficial in winter. You can also massage it by adding some other oil. Mustard Oil for baby massage

Olive oil: You can use this oil to nourish your baby's skin and keep it soft. Do not use olive oil if you have sensitive skin or skin problems.

Badam oil : You can use almond oil for baby massage in any season. Almond oil is rich in vitamin E. This keeps the skin soft and soft.



Oil for sensitive and dry skin

If your child’s skin remains very delicate and dry, then massaging him with the following oils will be beneficial.

Tea Tree Oil: It contains polyunsaturated oils which are very beneficial for the baby’s skin. It contains high amount of linoleic acid. Apart from this, tea tree oil also has antiseptic properties. Massage your baby by mixing a few drops of tea tree oil with any other carrier oil. Tea tree oil for massage

It contains polyunsaturated oils which are very beneficial for the baby’s skin. It contains high amount of linoleic acid. Apart from this, tea tree oil also has antiseptic properties. Massage your baby by mixing a few drops of tea tree oil with any other carrier oil. Tea tree oil for massage Chamomile Oil: Sensitive skin and skin rashes contain chamomile oil best. This oil gives colic children a rest and helps in getting a good sleep.

