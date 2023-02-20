Paintings and photographs are ideal decorative elements of the interior, appearing in almost every composition. Paintings placed in galleries or museums have an individual, personal character and give the room an original and personal expression, so gallery lighting is a crucial point of any exhibition.

Exhibition lighting: sconce

Sconces are a type of light attached to the wall. The main advantage of these structures is the point light. This makes them ideal for illuminating small areas, which is why they are often used as exhibition lighting. The sconce can also be used as a backlight for paintings and other decorative items. The best way to place the light is to fix them symmetrically on both sides of the selected object. When properly set up, such a light source can also be of useful value, serving not only to expose an image but also to illuminate a room.

Special lamps as gallery lighting systems

Specialized picture lighting designed to illuminate decorative elements is called exhibit lights. Such structures are similar to sconces as they are made of thin and longitudinal fixtures placed on a holder. They have been designed and adapted for decorative applications as well, making them ideal for illuminating various objects of art.

When choosing a particular model, pay attention to whether the design of the lamp allows you to change the lighting settings, as well as whether the lamp uses LEDs or other types of light sources to illuminate paintings. You can also choose from different colors and patterns of fixtures, so make sure the lighting for the gallery is in harmony with the interior design.

Rail and line exhibit lights

There are also types of gallery lighting systems that can be installed on special constructions:

rails connected to a power source; cables.

In the first case, we can place any number of spotlights on the rails. The second type of lighting uses cables instead of rails with attached light sources. The following gallery lighting solutions are most often installed in modern exhibitions. Both rail and line lighting along the entire wall not only illuminates images evenly but can also serve as a practical light source.

Lighting for wall artwork: Spots and LED strips

Spots are single lamps located on a small base or sets of several fittings on a long strip are also in our list. Their important benefit is the ability to install and easily change the direction of the light, which gives many options for location.

The useful LED strips are also a very flexible exhibition lighting solution that is easy to mount, for example on the edge of a shelf or on the wall above an image. In addition, they make it possible to use different colors of light.

Lighting for gallery: other original ideas

A good and practical idea for illuminating a photo or a painting is small clamp lamps that can be attached directly to the frame. Other exciting gallery lighting solutions include a chandelier adapted to the interior design and mural style, a floor lamp, as well as a candlestick with ball lighting (light garlands with colored balls).

The right lighting for wall artwork illuminates the objects of art and unambiguously emphasizes the style of the interior at the same. It is a very important element, thanks to which the arrangement creates an unusual atmosphere. When choosing professional lighting, you should also consider the style and type of the event, because visual matching is a key aspect of elegance.