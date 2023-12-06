In many Christmas lunches and dinners it is one of the star products, one of the most common, and, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, 9 out of 10 Spaniards consume it at home. However, given the wide offer on the market (brands, prices, etc.) it is not easy to know which Iberian ham to choose. Purchasing a quality Iberian ham means, in addition to a minimum budget, knowing basic concepts and some basic notions about labeling. Iberian ham, yes, but which one? 100% or 50% Iberian? What is the difference between shoulder and ham? What does the color of the seal mean? Four experts give some keys to clear up doubts.

Differences between shoulder and ham

The shoulder and the ham are different pieces, since the first are the front extremities and the second are the hind extremities and, therefore, “each one has its particularities, both morphological and organoleptic qualities,” indicates Rafael Guerrero, commercial director of COVAP (Pedroches Valley Livestock Cooperative). Guerrero points out that, for example, the acorn-fed Iberian shoulder has “a more intense flavor, it is more like an explosion of flavor in the mouth with many nuances of nuts thanks to the acorn, and this makes it have many fans of the powerful flavor. . Its weight is around 5 kilos, so its curing process in the winery is shorter, approximately 18 months.”

For its part, says Guerrero, acorn-fed ham “has a more balanced, softer and harmonized flavor, especially because it involves the constant exercise that the 100% Iberian pig performs as it moves freely through the pasture, in its search for the best acorns rich in oleic acid, herbs and grasses. We must take into account that they travel about 10 kilometers a day and this is reflected in their muscles.”

Keys to reading the label

To know what type of shoulder or Iberian ham we are looking at, and decide which product we want, all experts agree that it is essential to know how to interpret the color code that identifies the quality of these products, according to the Current Iberian Quality Standard. The seal—inviolable, that is, it cannot be altered, and granted by an external company controlled by the Ministry—can be black, red, green and white; although only the first two correspond to the acorn category. With this labeling, the breed and diet of the pig are certified, the two most important parameters to take into account when purchasing.

The black seal certifies that we are dealing with a 100% Iberian acorn-fed product. “It is the highest quality,” says José Gómez, sixth generation of Joselito. “It has been fed naturally in the pasture and followed natural curing in drying rooms and cellars,” he says. Rafael Guerrero, from COVAP, adds that these are the only ones that can be called “pata negra” and that by choosing this label “we will never go wrong”, although it must be clarified that they are the most expensive on the market. The shoulders and hams with black seal are from 100% Iberian breed animals, that is, both the father and the mother, and have been fed with acorns during the montanera, as the season is called when the mature acorns are found. on the floor of the pasture. Furthermore, comments María Castro, communications director of Cinco Jotas, these pigs have only lived in freedom and extensive farming not only “has less environmental impact” but also meat with “greater protein richness”, since when it moves “it creates a muscle that is very rich in iron.” “That camping gives you a quality that a sedentary animal does not have,” says the biologist. “More than Iberian or not, what is important is the pig breeding system, what they call management. Field management will always be superior in quality to a pig raised intensively,” concludes Maxi Portes, soul of Vitaminajotawhich provides, through its store on-lineto restaurants and individuals.

The red seal also refers to an animal whose diet has been acorn-fed, but in this case the breed will be 75% or 50% Iberian. “In no case would we be talking about a 100% Iberian pig,” explains Rafa Guerrero, from COVAP. María Castro, from Cinco Jotas, specifies that the majority of those found on the market are 50%, which means that the mother is “as a rule” 100% Iberian, while the father is white.

The other two seals, green and white, correspond to products that are not acorns, such as field bait — marked with the color green, “animals that at some point in their life are outdoors,” he points out. Castro—and bait—distinguished with a white label, and “always raised in barns and fed with feed”—.

Among the four varieties, biologist María Castro believes that “the highest quality will always be 100% Iberian acorn-fed due to the infiltration of fat.” “It infiltrates it between the muscle bundles and into the cell itself. You have a lean bite because you do not chew fat, what is there is infiltrated very finely and homogeneously and when eating an acorn diet, most of the fats are unsaturated and melt in the mouth. You barely have to chew it,” she assures. In cross-breed ones, “the stripe is wider and the ham is thicker,” she compares.

Appearance does matter

After looking at the label carefully and deciding what type of ham or shoulder you want, the most important thing, the experts consulted agree, is to look at the piece. “We have to pay attention to the fact that the piece is stylized and elongated, typical of the 100% Iberian breed. A ham that is shorter in length and rounded would not be typical of this breed,” advises Rafael Guerrero. María Castro thinks the same, who adds that the shank—the ankle—must be “very narrow and the hoof must be worn because that means that the animal is free.”

Guerrero also invites us to analyze color. The lean part should be “ocher brown without being too dark. Same as the external fat, which should be yellowish in color the lighter the better, almost white. This would reflect a significant intake of acorns and also grass, which is very important for the provision of vitamins and antioxidants.” Furthermore, he explains, “the smoother the outer surface, the greater the probability of good forming of the part.”

Maxi Portes, from Vitamina Jota, adds that, although looking at the length and thinness of the leg are the most common indications, “the secret is really in the fat.” “The acorn is transformed into oleic acid, which is what makes the fat wrinkle, which is why they say that the pig is an olive tree with legs,” adds Maxi Portes, from Vitamina Jota. Portes adds that “the fat of an Iberian is never hard or dry, it is fluid and melts when touched. When you press your finger on the bacon part of the ham, it sinks and then springs back. “That’s a good ham.”

No cloths to preserve it

María Castro assures that, if instead of the whole piece, you prefer to buy the product already cut, “it does not lose quality”, but what is “very important” when it comes to eating it is “the temperature of consumption.” “A cold ham loses a lot,” she points out, while she recommends letting it cool beforehand if we have it stored in the refrigerator. Regarding the maximum time to consume it, Castro states that it is “one month” and that the ideal is to “consume it little by little.” “For two people, if they do not have a large consumption, the best is a pallet as it is a smaller piece,” she says.

The way to preserve it once opened is also important and, contrary to what is often done, Castro does not recommend at all covering the already cut area with a kitchen towel directly on top, as it is also unhygienic. “It is best to cut it and consume it. If you want to continue cutting and enjoying the piece, with the white fat from the ham you must cover the piece where it has been cut and wrap it well with film kitchen,” explains José Gómez, from Joselito, to which Rafael Guerrero adds that, then yes, once wrapped with the film “It should be covered with a cloth to protect it from light.” Regarding whether to cut it at home or take it to a specialist and vacuum pack it, the expert believes that if you don’t have time or don’t know how to cut it, “vacuum slicing is best.” But above all, thinks José Gómez, from Cinco Jotas, “it is very important to have a trusted butcher who can select the piece.”

