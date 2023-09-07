September, the month of good intentions, is also known as the one on the slope Many families are forced to dose spending even more than in January. It is time to renew the stationery and technology for students, but also the time chosen by users more or less geeky who want to be up to date. Time to be alert to take advantage of promotions when choosing a computer, for example. The laptop has become (and more, since the pandemic of the 20s that has established teleworking) in an inseparable companion, to establish itself as one of the most useful tools in our lives. There is so much evolution and research in this field that many hesitate to purchase their model, either because they fear it will become outdated, or because the capacity and processor power they require require them to look for more. muscle.

Is an aggressive and different design preferable, or perhaps something more sober? How important is it that the team has RGB (software for LED feedback that generates colors from simultaneous combinations of red, green, and blue) customizable on the keyboard? What follows is a simple guide with MSI models that will help you make a decision tailored to your needs.

For young people (ID card and in spirit) who need fluency and ubiquity for the video game

Any fan of video games knows that, to fully enjoy the experience, the solvency of the graphics card, processor and RAM memory and storage capacity are decisive. But attention is not always paid to the design, the panel (refresh rate, response time, resolution…), the cooling system (which avoids thermal throttlingas the thermal regulation produced in the components due to overheating is known), the connectivity and ports available for all needs.

• MSI Raider GE78 HX. One of MSI’s flagships, it combines high-performance power with aesthetics. premium, thanks to its slim chassis, to play anywhere and anytime. Processors, up to 13th generation, and high-end graphics cards, guarantee success in speed and performance (winning depends on the player). The MUX switch allows for one-click enable or disable of integrated graphics, avoiding the usual small bottleneck and increasing the performance of the independent GPU by up to 10%. The MSI OverBoost Ultra system of the MSI Raider GE78 HX Raise the equipment to the highest level of demand (up to 250W between the CPU + GPU) in any video game.

• MSI Press 15. This model comes equipped with powerful processors and graphics cards (see interactive gallery) to enjoy high-performance games, such as Witcher III either Cyberpunk 2077. Like the MSI Raider, the MSI Pulse 15 It has a MUX switch to ensure maximum power. MSI Cooler Boost 5 cooling prevents thermal throttling that slows down and makes your system suffer. The 15.6-inch QHD panel and 240Hz refresh rate allow you to play with your favorite character without experiencing the dreaded ghosting (effect on the monitor when the image to be displayed changes faster than it can update the pixels to display the next one).

• MSI Katana 15. Elegant design, without giving up aesthetics gaming. It’s perfect to take to school or work, activate the keyboard’s customizable RGB at any time and enjoy a gaming session without limits. State-of-the-art processors and graphics cards ensure a high-quality gaming experience. It sports a 15.6″ Full HD panel, and features the same technologies as the top-of-the-line ones, such as integrated graphics mode (MUX layout) and MSI Cooler Boost 5 cooling system. There are good opportunities to get these. days a MSI Katana 15.

For demanding creative tasks such as photography, video or 3D modeling

There are key components to smoothly execute multitasking processes or demanding actions on the laptop: graphics card, processor and RAM memory and sufficient storage capacity. But in creative tasks, color calibration (for a realistic visual experience) and the possibility of a touch panel are decisive.

Like the teams gaminga good cooling system ensures uninterrupted performance and prevents throttling (Accessory of the processors designed to reduce their performance when they get hot, and extend the useful life of the equipment). The Creator series features the MSI Vapor Chamber Cooler.

To smoothly execute multitasking processes or demanding actions on the laptop, it is important to have a good graphics card, a solvent processor and sufficient storage capacity.

• MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio. Configurations with very fast graphics cards and Intel processors. Thanks to the 16:10 panel (11% larger) there is more vertical space available on the screen, and therefore a larger work area, useful for photo and video editing. Of course, the panel is touch. But last scream of the MSI Creator range is color, with several essential developments and certifications (see interactive gallery).

–Range of certifications 100% DCI-P3 (ability to display the full DCI-P3 color space). It is used in the industry for the production of high-quality movies and content.

–Delta-E standard <2. It guarantees uniform luminance over the entire surface of the panel.

–True Color Pixel Technology. Technology developed by MSI for color control. Thanks to it, the screen reproduces a wide range of colors through a precise factory calibration.

–Calman Certification. Verify that the laptop’s panel meets the required image quality standards, and that the colors displayed will be as faithful as possible.

And there’s no danger of leaving your computer on for a while: the efficient MSI Vapor Chamber Cooler system is a sealed chamber filled with low-pressure liquid that turns to vapor when heated and expands throughout the chamber, dissipating heat into the process. There are offers for both MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio as for him MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio.

In many MSI models you can rotate the touch screen 360º, to turn the laptop into a 16-inch tablet.

For telework addicts who require lightness, without sacrificing power

The performance of the equipment is key to working at home (or on the beach), but you have to take into account aspects such as the battery, a comfortable and ergonomic keyboard (do you really need the number pad? what size of touchpad Is it convenient, if you want to use it without an external mouse?) and the weight (from 2.5 kilos we will regret it). The MSI Prestige 13, for example, weighs less than a kilo. It is important that the laptop offers privacy mechanisms, such as security based on hardware, Windows Hello, physical switch to disable webcam, etc. Some MSI computers have Toby Awarea system that warns when the device perceives that there is someone behind the user looking at the screen: it will automatically blur.

• MSI Summit E16 FLIP. Its touch screen can be rotated 360º, to turn the laptop into a 16-inch tablet. Intel graphics cards and processors (see interactive gallery) offer enough power for heavy tasks (design, photo editing, demanding programs, multitasking…). He Summit E16 FLIP It only weighs 2.1 kg, and is 16.85 mm thick.

• MSI Prestige 13 EVO. One of the lightest FHD+ laptops on the market: 990 grams and only 16.9 mm thick. The chassis is made of an alloy of magnesium and aluminum that reduces its weight and improves the temperatures of the laptop in full use, without losing power. The configuration of the MSI Prestige 13 EVO ensures productivity. The long-lasting battery and fast charging technology allow you to work for a long time without the need for a light socket.