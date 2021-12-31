This Friday, December 31 up to 33,000 people are registered in the Nationale Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana 2021 in the streets of Madrid to say goodbye to the year. There will be two types of races, the International, which will start at 7:55 p.m., and the popular, whose start will be much earlier and divided into five waves. First the handbikes will come out, and from 4:30 p.m. it will be divided into waves, at 4:55 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. They will be based on the level of the runners.

The race can be followed on television, on Telemadrid, from 4:25 pm. And how can you know the results of the race in real time? The most direct way is to download the app NN San Silvestre Vallecana’21 on Google Play or at Apple’s Apple Store.

There you can follow in real time the evolution in real time of each runner, see his steps at kilometer references 2,5, 5, 7,5 and 10. From the exit in Concha Espina to Vallecas.

Live evolution

This app is a different way of experiencing San Silvestre Vallecana. It can be done in the streets, on television and also follow in the footsteps of your friends instantly. Know if it has clicked, if it goes to more on the slope of arrival to Vallecas …

Popular and international come together in the great party of the year for runners, dIt is from 16:30 to 19:55. After a year in which a rare edition was passed due to the pandemic, now with strong anticovid measures, lHe returns to San Silvestre Vallecana.

In this edition, with the pandemic still in force, there is also a virtual race in which each runner performs the 10 kilometers at a distance, but you can also know the result of it in the NN San Silvestre Vallecana’21 app.