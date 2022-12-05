If you wanted an easier way to maintain contact with companies such as Oxxo, Coppel and Elektra, it is already possible with the new whatsapp update

Social networks already have the registration of 4 thousand 620 million users according to records from We Are Social and Houtsuise, since Internet users want to keep abreast of everything that happens.

But the increase in digital platforms causes each one to create new functions. On this occasion, the technological advances of the WhatsApp application surprised everyone by allowing them to talk to companies.

Since, although there are applications for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Meseenger, Telegram, to be aware of what is happening, the favorite of many is WhatsApp, so much so that every time it falls, multiple news stories start about it.

On this occasion, the messaging platform is a trend since it exceeded expectations once again, since, in an official statement from Meta, it makes it easier for you to communicate quickly with the businesses that interest you.

How to manage to speak by message with the brand you want?

1.- Once you entered the application of WhatsApppress the option of “new chat”, later, in the section of ‘Discover‘ choose the option of “Companies”.

2.- Then a logo will appear next to the writing “Find verified companies”, in the section above, place the business with which you want to communicate.

3.- Once you have placed the name of the brand, select it as long as it has the verified checkbox.

5. Finally you can send a message and start the conversation that you want, whether it is a question or a point.

The function is possible to carry out from November 17 in countries of the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, when speaking with the brands it is allowed to block, delete or eliminate the contact.